The SMS scam strikes again: the alarm of the Postal Police

Yet another scam with the retained package method. PolPosta informs you how to defend yourself from hacking attempts. Most of the time, common sense is enough.

Still a lethal sms, still a scam in circulation. The Postal Police alerts users, informing of a new attempt at a rather widespread scam that points directly to our accounts or our prepaid cards. A well-tried method that seems to follow the strategy of mass attack. The PolPosta has in fact explained that the new sms-trap still focuses on the expedient of the retained package at an elusive shipping center, then inserting the classic link through which “solve” everything. In favor of criminals of course.

Since this is a well-established system, on the one hand it continues to be used by scammers, on the other could easily be evaded by potential victims. The links placed in these sms, in fact, are nothing more than hooks launched to be redirected to counterfeit sites, all too similar to the originals if the “involved” entity is an official one, such as the post office or a bank. To be exposed, in these cases, are our sensitive data, as well as our access codes to various home banking. So be careful.

Sms scam, PolPosta alarm: how to defend yourself

A scam of this type could potentially claim hundreds of victims. Also because, as we have said many times, a similar message can catch us unprepared, pointing to the fact that the use of online purchases (and therefore shipments) is increasingly frequent. It could therefore happen that some of us, when receiving the text message, have really placed an order and are waiting for it. This is why it is always good to inquire and follow the directions of the Postal Police, which invites you not to trust text messages and to trash messages in which you fear parcels or, even worse, blocked current accounts.

The PolPosta therefore appeals to users, since the link in question “takes you to a page that invites you to make a payment to unlock the package on arrival”. Practically speaking, carrying out such a false directive is tantamount to handing the keys to our bank accounts to the scammers. It is in this way, in fact, that hackers take over our data, then using them to their liking. But, if you have already clicked on the link, the advice of the experts is to format the device and inform the contacts in the address book to trash any messages from that particular telephone user. Maximum attention: a world of scams can be hidden in a simple text message.