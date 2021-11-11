The sms scam that empties the Poste Italiane account: here’s how to defend yourself

Genoa. The setbacks regarding the online management of their own do not stop current accounts: in fact, in these hours, a new one is circulating scam implemented by advanced cybercriminals that via sms they manage to collect logins and passwords to access the current accounts of Poste Italiane customers, and take down the savings of hundreds of people.

The attack aims to steal the credentials to connect to the site, which give access to a whole series of services including those connected to the PostePay, and is brought through a extremely credible sms. According to a technique known as ‘spoofing’, in fact, the authors of the scam I am able to send a sms with the same identification number of the related service Italian post: in this way the message will appear in the same list as the real and official ones, misleading the unsuspecting account holder.

In the text the user is informed that there is a problem with some of their account data, and that it is necessary to correct them by clicking on a link included in the sms scam, link that leads to a site similar to that of Italian post in which the problem is explained, inviting you to act as soon as possible because the account will remain partially blocked until updated with the new credentials.

How to recognize the fraudulent site? Each web page, as is known, has a digital certificate that can be easily verified through the menus of the various browsers: in the case of this scam, proceeding with the checks, it is understood that the reference address of the certification of the page has nothing to do with Italian post, and that the address is totally disconnected. Whoever enters data on this site does nothing but give the ‘house keys’ to these criminals, which in the following hours will proceed with withdrawals from the account.

How to do? In case of a ‘meeting’ the only thing to do is to contact Italian post to lock your account and reset your passwords as soon as possible. And for the future, be more careful: Poste Italiane, like many other service sites, has among its rules that of never asking to provide by phone or via sms requests of this kind, especially for passwords, credit card data, OTP codes, PINs and credentials, access keys or other strictly personal codes.