The SMS scam: the voice message is a virus. Don’t open that link – Chronicle

“New voice message”. This is how the new scam. A scam that can be very dangerous as it allows strangers to enter users’ phones and cause even serious damage. The new scam begins with a sms, a text message on the mobile phone, which arrives from a number that the user does not know. Not an unknown and therefore untraceable number, mind you, but a number with all the visible digits not stored in the user’s phone book. So in itself even more treacherous, because whoever receives it can mistake it for real. The message reads like this: “Notification: (1) new voice message” and a link appears under this message. That absolutely must not be opened. By clicking on that link, in fact, you allow a virus to infect your smartphone or subscribe to unwanted services. The advice of the state police is not to click on that link at all, to block the number and delete the message. If possible, then, it would be a good idea to report the scam to the police.









There are more and more scams that are put in place using the cell phone, so the advice is to always be wary of responding or clicking on links that may be suspicious. Better to let a message fall into the void rather than run into some trap. Those text messages are scams that hardly have a hold on young people – the under 40s now practically only use WhatsApp or Telegram to text -, but which instead can make older users fall into deception. Who may not be very familiar with the use of mobile phones and sometimes do not even use messaging apps. For this it is necessary that young people and the very young also do their part, making parents, grandparents and relatives of advanced age aware and warning them of possible scams by telephone.