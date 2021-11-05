The Smurfs: Felleaf Mission | Review – Accipuffolina!

The one between the video games and the sacred monsters of cartoons – or animation in general – is a really long story. So is that of the Smurfs, the adorable little blue creatures that live in the forest and that all of us, especially if we grew up between the eighties and nineties, remember with a smile.

The Smurfs: Felleaf Mission

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, SWITCH, XONE, XSX Type: adventure, platforms Exit date: November 5, 2021 Developer: OSome Studio Distributor: Microids

Whether it is for the precious advice of the Papa Smurf, for the funny and unsuccessful wickedness planned by Gargamel and the cat Birba, for that peculiar way of speaking that made everything a little more smurfy, the creatures drawn by Peyo are experiencing a kind of new youth, with returns to the cinema and the transition to three-dimensional animation.

It is in this context that they also face the world of video games again, with The Smurfs: Fel Leaf Mission – a title which, as it is reasonable to imagine, it is especially dedicated to the very young and which officially arrives today.

A village to be saved

Gargamel’s new plan is to haunt the village and the forest. Yes, you got it right: perhaps hoping a little to transform the Smurf village into Raccoon City, the evil wizard has put together a new invention, from which a plant-parasite that holds the woods of Pufflandia in its grip.

Fortunately, with the usual resourcefulness, the Smurfs decide to work to defeat the evil plant (which gives the game its title) and restore harmony for vegetation and animals. Thus, Inventor brings together the Smuffer, the instrument on which the entire gameplay of The Smurfs: Felleaf Mission.

By checking four different smurfs (Forzuto, Quattrocchi, Smurfette and Golosone, translated “Cook” in the game, breaking with the cartoon tradition) that they do not differ in any specificity, the player will thus find himself facing different scenarios in three dimensions in which he must make the contaminating plants disappear, by spraying them with the solution contained in the Puffer.

The less young than you they will probably remember the video game Rosco McQueen of 1997: if the answer is yes, in this case the mechanics work the same way, instead of the hydrant and the fires to put down you have the Smurfizer and the malevolent plants to eradicate.

Each level of the game, rather linear, proposes a counter of the contamination present, but it is not necessary to always bring it to 0% to continue until the next scenario.

Instead, simply follow the guided objectives proposed by the game, which from time to time will ask you to rescue a smurf in danger, to decontaminate a plant, to retrieve a specific object – complete with on-screen indicators to give you directions.

Get ready to decontaminate the village using the Smuffer

The Smuffer has a charge limit which works like a cooldown weapon: after spraying for a few seconds you will have to give it time to “breathe”. The mechanics thus fits into some puzzles that require you to decontaminate a certain number of plants within a total of time, so you have to be agile enough not to “overheat” the Smuffer.

Whereas this weapon is improved as you progress through the game, gathering resources scattered around the map – even if the level design will never intrigue you enough to search for them all – there is a certain sense of progression.

All in all, the Smuffer idea works and is even relaxing: you will find yourself running around the forest and the Smurfs’ village to restore nature to its former glory and, also thanks to a lively and pleasant color palette, you will be happy to see the branches of the most luxuriant trees take back their space.

Smurfy and less smurfy looks

While you go here and there – with even the option to play in local co-op, with a second player helping the main Smurf with an unusual ally – with the Smurf, the game is built around platform.

As in any self-respecting platformer, jumps are essential

THE controls are not particularly accurate, and it is therefore good that the level design is anything but devoted to the challenge. You will be required to do some hopping, to lay suspension bridges to create shortcuts and little else.

In short, the game becomes repetitive shortly after and it is a pity that the level design is totally lacking in panache: the feeling, after the first hour of play, of having already seen a bit of all the situations that will accompany you until the end is very strong, and not wrong. In short, decontaminating the wood, the dam, the forest or so on results in a too evident cyclicality, which will not worry the younger players too much, but which will be evident for those who are a little more experienced.

To enrich a little the playful offer there are also gods fighting extremely simple with creatures contaminated by evil plants: some can be defeated with the Smurfizer, others by jumping on their heads, in style Super Mario. The result is a challenge that is never prohibitive and enemies never really ready to fight you – even if they could, and in that case the very frequent checkpoints would help you. And, given the target that this game is aimed at, that’s fine.

The difficulty level, it is clear, it is calibrated downwards and although three can be selected (easy, normal, difficult), experienced players will hardly feel put to the test.

The level design lacks panache, but will appeal to the very young

We enjoyed the colorful art direction and also the Italian translation (subtitles only, no dubbing, despite being included in many languages) is acceptable. Sure, there is some inconsistency with the names of the characters in cartoons and you will turn up your nose when you read about a certain “Papa Smurf”, but we have not noticed too serious blunders.

Also pleasant soundtrack, really delicious and that goes well with the idea of ​​a game designed especially for children: the motifs that accompany the settings are light and cheer up, like a video game dedicated to the Smurfs must do.

Definitely more painful is the key of the technical sector. Given the nature of the game and its target, we specifically asked for review it on Nintendo Switch and we put it to the test on the Lite model – kids’ favorite.

Unfortunately, the image isn’t exactly sharp and there are times when the camera doesn’t help you better understand how to move. Nothing major or detrimental to the experience – two washed out textures never killed anyone.

More annoying, however, the factor frame rate, with the game that runs at 30 fps but fails to keep them stable, giving rise to some rather noticeable drops. Also in this case we are not talking about collapses that make the game unplayable, far from it, but it is a pity that in its version more similar to the public it is aimed at, the one on Switch and on portable, The Smurfs: Fel Leaf Mission fails to offer a stable experience, even by virtue of the small, not dense and therefore very manageable scenarios in which you will find yourself strolling.

Version reviewed: Nintendo Switch