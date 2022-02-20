The sneakers and the bag that Kaia Gerber does not take off

Few celebrities defend basic garments as well as Kaia Gerber. Her model was photographed on the streets of New York hand in hand with her new boyfriend, the actor austin butler. A classic beige trench coat, a black sweater and matching wide-leg pants made up his style. Three simple pendants that gain strength thanks to two accessories that, as Kaia anticipates, will be quite a must in 2022.

KAIA GERBER’S FAVORITE SNEAKERS

Let’s start with the shoes. If there was a season in which he did not take off his Converse, this year Kaia Gerber has new favorite sneakers. It’s about the Adidas Samba, one of the favorite models among style prescribers this season. They are characterized by the famous three stripes of the German brand on the side, and their retro aesthetic confirms that the sneaker world looks to the past to rescue its most iconic models.

Kaia Gerber with Adidas Samba sneakers.Gtresonline

Far from being a new design, its history dates back to 1950 when Adidas he first released it to cover it over the years. On Instagram they are already beginning to take presence (camille charriere has already released its pair) and dakota johnson He has also been seen wearing some black and white Samba a few days ago.

Among its great strengths we highlight its versatility, since they work just as well with dress pants, as with jeans or even with a skirt or dress. It’s what the classics have.

THE CELINE BAG THAT HAS CONQUERED KAIA GERBER Model Kaia Gerber with Celine’s brown Ava bag.Gtresonline

Now it’s time to do zoom in the bag of the model, which since it premiered in 2020 has not come off. It’s about the model Avadesigned by Hedi Slimane for Céline. A simple crescent-shaped design made of brown leather that has been one of the best sellers of the signature.

Practical and combinablepresents two of the qualities that we ask of a purse. To prove it, just take a look at the imaginary looks of Kaia Gerber. The Cindy Crawford’s daughter takes his Ava with everything and for everything, from a floaty dress, to a sporty look with leggings or her current style of trench coat and basics in black.

