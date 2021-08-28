the sneakers of the cantate arrive

Cardi B has collaborated with Reebok to create a collection of sneakers ready to leave you breathless! Two models born from the eccentric creativity of the irrepressible American singer!

Rapper, songwriter, television personality and actress. But not only that, because Cardi B at the moment he is one of the more characters loved ones And criticized of the jet set.

Born and raised in Bronx of New York, its history really is particular and the move of Reebok to combine it with its own brand was almost worth the company 2 million dollars only thanks to the chosen post to announce the collaboration.

Cardi worked in a supermarket until he was 19, when he then started the activity of stripper has made itself known on the web mainly through Instagram and Vine, where with his humor and his personality he has conquered everyone, to achieve success in the 2017, with the song Bodak Yellow.

Now, however, the 28 years old she has also given herself to the world of fashion and the shoes born from the collaboration with the sportswear brand already has depopulated!

Cardi B: the new Reeboks signed by the singer

Two sneakers: the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double. These are the models that came out of the collaboration between the famous sportswear brand and the lucid madness of the superstar Cardi B.

The two shoes were proposed in three different colors: glossy red, glossy black and cream white. They present a elongated tongue, overlaps, the sole semi-transparent and sturdy and, of course, they report the Cardi B.

Release the November 13 quickly sold-oud, also thanks to the support of the campaign “B Unexplainable“, Which celebrates personal development, equality and passion.