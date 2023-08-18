“The Snow Society” is a co-production between Spain, Chile and Uruguay with Esteban Bigliardi at Perlac in San Sebastián.

the snow societyCo-production between Spain, Uruguay and Chile Jae Beyoncé in which he participates stephen bigliardi and other Argentine actors, Mendoza with the director alejandro fadel In charge of directing the second unit, Perlak will compete in the section 71st San Sebastian Festivalwhich will be held from 22 to 30 September,

The Palme d’Or, the Grand Jury Prize and the Cannes Jury Prize will compete, in addition to other films selected at the Berlin Grand Jury Prize, Sundance, Venice or Toronto. City of Donostia / San Sebastian Audience Award,

After exiting the official section for The Impossible (2012) and A Monster Calls (A Monster Comes to See Me, 2016), Jae Beyoncé (Barcelona, ​​Spain. 1975) will be part of the Perlak section for the first time the snow societyWhich will close Venice.

as expected audiovisual gps, Pablo Virci’s book is adapted with the testimony of 29 survivors of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Plane 571, which was carrying the Olde Christian Club rugby team, which crashed on a glacier in the far west of Argentina in 1972 Had crashed, fortunately called Valley Off. tears.

Vierci, a fellow student and friend of the survivors, recounts his testimony in a narrative that highlights leadership and the ability to overcome as keys to survival without shelter or food, at altitudes of more than 3,000 meters. Withstands night temperatures down to minus 40 degrees. High.

the snow society It features the participation of 40 Argentine and Uruguayan actors, most of whom are newcomers. interfere with them Esteban Bigliardi, Rocco Posca, Mattias Recalt, Andy Prause, enzo vogrinsik, Augustin Pardella, esteban kukrizka, Thomas Wolfe, Simon Hemp, Fernando Contigiani And rafael federman,

This is a production by belen atienza, sandra hermida And Jae Beyoncé Which will be seen on a streaming platform. is from the script Jae Beyoncé, Bernat Villaplana, Jaime Marx, and Nicolás Casarigo. from the novel Pablo Versi.

Filmmakers such as Maite Alberdi, Nicolaj Arcel, JA Bayona, Stephanie Di Giusto, Michele Franco, Matteo Garrone, Craig Gillespie, Jonathan Glazer, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Todd Haynes, Aki Kaurismaki, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Christian Petzold, Celine Song, Warwick Thornton . Will choose Justin Truyet and Wim Wenders Pearl, new movie of ladz leeThe authors of Les Misérables would close the section out of competition.

Jonathan Glazer (London, United Kingdom. 1965) will inaugurate the competition section with area of ​​interest, meaning his return to feature film ten years after the famous Under the Skin. The free adaptation of Martin Amis’ novel of the same name, which portrays the daily life of a German family living next to Auschwitz, earned the British director the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Glazer presented his first film, Sexy Beast (2000), in the New Directors section in San Sebastian.

second film of ladz lee (Mali, 1980) After the success of Les Misérables (Les Misérables, Perlak 2019) – winner of the jury prize at Cannes, Goya for Best European Film and Oscar nominee among other awards -, Batiment 5 / Les Indesirables (The Undesirables)After passing through Toronto, the section would be taken out of competition. The director once again expresses the struggle of a community to find its place.

New film included in Perlak’s selection Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Kawasaki, Japan. 1978), Aku wa sonzai shinai / evil does not exist, which is part of the official section of the Venice Festival. With this story about a small rural town that seeks to protect its environmental heritage, Hamaguchi will complete his fifth participation in the festival since competing in New Directors with his first feature, Passion (2008).

Winner of the Palme d’Or in Cannes, Anatomy d’une chute / Anatomy of a Fallby french director justin tryatt (Paris, France. 1978). Anatomie d’une chute is a judicial drama starring The Zone of Interest: German actress Sandra Hüller in the lead role.

Bastardon / The Promised Landdirected by, which will compete in the next Venice Film Festival Nikolaj Arcel (Copenhagen, Denmark. 1972) and starring Mads Mikkelsen, which Arcel also directed in En Königlig Affair / A Royal Affair (A Royal Affair, 2012), won the Oscar for Best Non-English Film and Silver for Best Screenplay Nominated for Beer. Berlinale. Mikkelsen, who won the Silver Shell for Best Actor alongside his colleagues Thomas Bo Larsson, Magnus Milang and Lars Ranthe for Druk / Another Round (The Other Round, 2020), plays a man who takes his life in search of wealth and respect. carries the risk of sacrificing everything. loves.

Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie (Sydney, Australia.1967) will present after its premiere in Toronto, Dumb Money (Strike On Wall Street)Starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley. The director of I, Tonya (I, Tonya, 2017) focuses on a real case involving the GameStop video game retail chain.

for the first time, Mateo Garron (Rome, Italy. 1968) will present a film in San Sebastian. The director of Gomorra (2008) and Dogman (2018) will compete in Venice Io capitano / I am the captainThe story of two young people who leave Dakar to go to Europe.

Hirokazu Kore-eda (Tokyo, Japan. 1962) competed in the official section of San Sebastian with Wandafuru Raifu (After Life, 1998), Hana Yori mo Naho (Hana, 2006), Aruitemo, Aruitemo (Still Walking, 2008) and Kiseki/I Wish is of. (Miracle, 2011), which won the Jury Prize for Best Screenplay, and received the Audience Award twice, along with Sōshite Chichi ni Naru / Like Father, Like Son (Like Father, Like Son, 2013) and Umimachi Diary / Our Little . Sister (Our Little Sister, 2015). In 2018, Manabiki Kazoku/Shoplifters (A Family Affair) won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar, and Kore-eda received a Donostia Award. His last film Kaibutsu/Demon (Monster) won Best Screenplay at the French Festival.

appearance of the filmography of aki kaurismaki (Orimattila, Finland. 1957) has been a frequent participant in the festival since his short Rocky VI was selected in the official section in 1988. Since then, Tuliticutehatan Taito / The Match Factory Girl (The Match Factory Girl, Zabaltegi 1990); Kauas Pilvet Karakavat / Drifting Clouds (Passing Clouds, Perlak 1996) and Mis Vala Mneiseyta / The Man Without a Past (A Man Without a Past, Perlak 2002 – and both in the 2007 Ice Fever retrospective-); Le Havre (Le Havre, Perlak 2011) and Toivon tuola puolen / The Other Side of Hope (The Other Side of Hope, Fipresi Grand Prix, 2017). with kuolit lehdet / fallen leavesThe story of the union of two lonely people was awarded the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

After winning the Audience Award for Best European Film with El Agent Topo, which won the EFADS-CAACI Award at the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum in 2017 in its project Phase, mayte albardi (Santiago, Chile. 1983) will present infinite memoryA non-fiction film about a couple fighting Alzheimer’s and which was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in the Documentary category of the World Cinema section.

Todd Haynes (Los Angeles, USA. 1961), who was President of the San Sebastian Official Jury in 2013, returns to Perlak after being selected with Wonderstruck (Wonderstruck. The Wonders Museum, 2017) and The Velvet Underground (2021). In May December (Secrets of a Scam), which was part of the official selection at Cannes, stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman telling the story of a teacher who served a prison sentence for having sex with one of her 13-year-old students. Two decades later, a Hollywood actress wants to make a film out of her story.

Michelle Frank (Mexico City, Mexico. 1979) In 2009 he directed his first feature film, Daniel y Ana, which was presented at the Cannes Filmmakers’ Fortnight and in the Horizontes Latino section of San Sebastián. He returned to Cannes with Después de Lucía / After Lucía (2012), which received the Un Certain Regard award and a special mention in Horizontes Latinos, a section that included Chronique (Best Script at Cannes) and Las Hijas de Abril / April’s Daughters (Un Certain Regard Jury Award). Nuevo Orden / New Order, which won the Grand Jury Prize in Venice, was presented at Perlac, which will host it this year. MemoryA drama filmed in New York starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard will compete at the next Venice Film Festival.

Debut film of director and screenwriter celine song (South Korea, 1989), past life, It created a sensation at the Sundance and Berlin festivals, and was praised by international critics. Past Lives is an exploration of love, identity, and the distance between the life we ​​want and the life we ​​live.

In his extensive career, director, screenwriter and producer Wim Wenders (Düsseldorf, Germany. 1945) has been President of the San Sebastian Festival Jury since 2002, made his festival debut in 2017 with the film Submergence (Submergence) and knows what it’s like to win the Audience Award for San Sebastian: The Salt of the Earth Is. (The Salt of the Earth), co-directed with Juliano Ribeiro Salgado, was the most voted film by the audience in 2014. This time it aspires for the prize perfect daywho won Best Actor at Cannes for Koji Yakusho.

film producer Stephanie Di Giusto (Aubon, France. 1975) competed with Rosalie In the Un Certain Regard section of the last Cannes Film Festival. The director’s second film, La Danseuse / The Dancer (The Dancer, 2016), stars Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Benoît Magimel, who play a couple facing a mystery.

Christian Petzold (Hilden, Germany. 1960) won the Silver Bear for Best Director for Barbara (2012) and competed in the official section of San Sebastian with Phoenix in 2014, recognized with the Fipresi Award. with his latest film, Rotor Himmel / Affair (The Red Sky)in which he describes the coexistence of four people in a holiday home during a sweltering summer, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlinale.

At the end, warwick thornton (Alice Springs, Australia. 1970), who won the Camera d’Or at Cannes with her debut film, Samson & Delilah (Samson & Delilah, 2009), will present new guy, After passing through the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Cate Blanchett produces and stars in this film, which is based in a remote monastery ruled by an apostate nun, where an orphaned tribal boy arrives.

Perlak’s films, except the finale, are candidates for the City of Donostia/San Sebastián Audience Award, sponsored by the San Sebastián City Council, which is awarded by the public attending the first screening of the film. The City of Donostia/San Sebastián Audience Award is composed of two prizes: the Best Film Award, with 50,000 Euros, and the Best European Film Award, with 20,000 Euros, destined for distributors of films in Spain. ,

