The ‘Snow White’ movie will feature real dwarfs

They will keep the original version. After a strong controversy over the decision not to include the classic 7 dwarfs, in which even the actor Peter Dinklage and almost half of the internet were involved, Disney has changed its mind and will maintain the original version of the story of the ‘Snow White ‘ in the Live-Action that will premiere in 2023.

Martin Klebba, a well-known actor from movies like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, was in charge of revealing the surprise to the fans. “I just shot ‘Snow White’. It will be released at the end of next year. And of course I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch and Rachel Zegler is going to be our Snow White,” he expressed.

The tape will be released in 2023 and its protagonist, Rachel Zegler, was in charge of telling fans how the recordings of the new Disney live-action are going. “It’s going really, really well. We’re having so much fun on set, it’s so magical. And every day I pinch myself because I’m a fucking Disney princess, it’s so stupid (laughs),” she said during an interview with E!

This new version of the story of ‘Snow White’ will star Rachel Zegler as the protagonist, Gal Gadot as the wicked witch and Andrew Burnap will be a new version of Prince Florian. The film will be directed by Marc Webb, who directed projects such as ‘500 days of Summer’ or the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ saga that starred Andrew Garfield.

