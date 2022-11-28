“THE SNOWMAN” A SERIAL KILLER SPREADS TERROR IN SYFY LATIN AMERICA

GREAT PREMIERE – NOVEMBER 30 10.30PM LATAM

The film, based on Jo Nesbø’s crime bestseller, chronicles the relentless search of an investigator and criminologist to discover who is behind macabre crimes, before he continues to take the lives of other innocents in his path.

On November 30 at 10:30 p.m. LATAM, SYFY Latin America presents “The Snowman”, a thriller that will chill the viewer’s blood. Every winter, a particular killer nicknamed “the snowman” sets out to collect victims during the cold season. In his multiple crimes, he will run into a policeman who wants to find out who is responsible for numerous deaths to prevent the inhabitants of a small Norwegian town from remaining in suspense and fearing for their lives.

Harry Hole is a brilliant detective from an elite investigative squad, characterized by using unorthodox methods. Investigating the strange disappearance of a woman during the first snowfall of winter, he begins to suspect that a serial killer is at work again. It’s about a real madman who calls himself the Snowman Killer, and his targets are women whose behavior he disapproves of. With the help of Katrine Bratt, a sharp-witted officer, the cop will piece together the puzzle from old cold cases to connect them to the latest brutal event. Hole will have to anticipate the cruel murderer who will act again, before the next snowfall.

This dramatic thriller is directed by the Swedish Tomas Alfredson (“Four Shades of Brown”) and is an adaptation of the novel “The Snowman” by the Norwegian author Jo Nesbø, well accompanied by the script by Hossein Amini (“Drive”) and Matthew Michael Carnahan (“World War Z”). The leading role is in the hands of award-winning actor Michael Fassbender (“Assassin’s Creed”), while the rest of the cast is made up of: Rebecca Ferguson (“Florence Foster Jenkins”), Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Independence Day”), JK Simmons (“ La La Land”), Chloë Sevigny (“Bloodline”), Val Kilmer (“Top Gun”), James D’Arcy (“Dunkirk”) and Toby Jones (“Sherlock”).

