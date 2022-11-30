The Snowman lands at SYFY Latin America

SYFY Latin America presents The Snowmana dramatic thriller directed by the Swedish Tomas Alfredson, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by the Norwegian author Jo Nesbø, accompanied by the script by Hossein Amini and Matthew Michael Carnahan.

Every winter, a particular killer nicknamed ‘the snowman’ sets out to collect victims during the cold season. In his multiple crimes, he will run into a policeman who wants to find out who is responsible for numerous deaths to prevent the inhabitants of a small Norwegian town from remaining in suspense and fearing for their lives.

Harry Hole is a brilliant detective from an elite investigative squad, characterized by using unorthodox methods. Investigating the strange disappearance of a woman during the first snowfall of winter, he begins to suspect that a serial killer is at work again. It’s about a real madman who calls himself the Snowman Killer, and his targets are women whose behavior he disapproves of. With the help of Katrine Bratt, a sharp-witted officer, the cop will piece together the puzzle from old cold cases to connect them to the latest brutal event. Hole will have to anticipate the cruel murderer who will act again, before the next snowfall.

The lead role is played by award-winning actor Michael Fassbender, while the rest of the cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, JK Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, Val Kilmer, James D’Arcy and Toby Jones.

The Snowman It is broadcast today at 10:30 pm in Latin America.