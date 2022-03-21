“The SNS is very efficient thanks to its low salaries”

The medical director of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, Julius Mayolhas been named professor of surgery in Physiopathology and Surgical Propaedeutics and Surgical Pathology of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). In an interview with Medical Writingreviews his career, the new challenges that are open to him and the current situation regarding Medicine and training in health sciences.

Regarding this last aspect, it stands out that “there is no difference between the scientific-technical capacity and knowledge between Spanish doctors and any other part of the world”, and more specifically, Europe and the United States. “The difference is how we organize ourselves to be able to carry out our healthcare,” she explains. “Compared to neighboring countries, salaries in Spain are low“, which allows, in his opinion, “that our system is very efficientbecause it manages to produce a lot and of very good quality at a fairly low personnel cost”.

However, Mayol warns that this situation “has enormous risks for the future”, as it causes what is known as ‘escape from white coats’. “There is a long-term impact, because the professionals who go to other countries settle down and then it is very difficult to make them come back”. Thus, he has stressed that without adequately financing training, education and research “the system is not going well”.

On his appointment as professor, the also medical director of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital maintains that it was “the place towards which I oriented my career”. “This It opens up opportunities for me to be able to do my teaching activity even more and dedicate myself more to the training and education of the new generations of doctors and surgeons in our university”, he assures.

He regrets, however, that he had to experience such a sweet moment in his career, since it was a childhood dream to get where he has, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Making a childhood dream come true at such a difficult time leaves me with a bittersweet feeling”indicates.