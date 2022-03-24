Although the young Angela Aguilar confessed that, for the most part, gallants from TV soaps are her “platonic loves” since she was little, surprised with her answer when asked what is the Prince that fell in love.

From time to time, the American singer Angela Aguilar makes some confessions about her life that end up placing her in everyone’s eyes. In this way, without a doubt, she keeps her audience aware of each of her statements 24/7.

This time, the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar did not measure herself with the revelation she made, and confessed who is the Prince from TV soaps who he fell in love with. Is about two famous gallantsbut one in particular is his favorite.

The soap opera heartthrob who fell in love with Ángela Aguilar

Through an exclusive interview they did for a special called “Family Heritage: Los Aguilar”, the young artist Angela Aguilar He talked about everything, both professionally and personally. Thus, it was that she managed to make several fans feel identified.

Among a lot of unpublished information that he released, the so-called “Princess of the Mexican Regional”, could not contain himself when he began to talk about the loves he had with only 18 years. Nobody expected it since it is difficult to think that Angela had time to fall in love with her.

However, yes. Despite the fact that, from a very young age, she ventured into Mexican music, and that caused her to practically spend more time singing, she gave herself the pleasure of falling in love with it. Apparently, the smallest of the Aguilars, she from a very young age She was in love with soap opera heartthrob William Levy.

However, the protagonist of “Careful with the Angel” as of many other soap operas, was not the only one who stole the young woman’s heart, because a renowned Mexican music singer also did it, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Pablo Montero:

“And Pablo Montero too, I was about eight years old, and I said I’m going to sing to him and it’s going to be the best.” Given this, the singer saw the interview and thanked Ángela for her words and through her social networks -with a fragment of the interview- and a message, he wrote: “I love you compadre. Thank you Angela.”

Did you know who he was? Prince the one he fell in love with Angela Aguilar?