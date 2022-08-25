the soap opera of the summer has no end

A few days ago, Angelina Jolie presented a complaint to the FBIafter the public department filed the complaint that the actress filed against her ex-husband Brad Pittto which accused of having mistreated Maddoxone of the couple’s children who, moreover, was a minor when the events occurred.

The complaint referred to the famous episode that the Pitt-Jolie family starred in on board a flight from France to the United States in 2016. According to the complaint, the actor would have grabbed the protagonist of “Maleficent” throwing beer on him and yelling at him. Shortly after, the news of the couple’s divorce reached all corners of the planet. But the case that Jolie filed against Pitt was filed for lack of evidence.

“Entertainment Weekly” has had access to some of the documents that the FBI produced in its investigation, after learning that it was Jolie herself who sued the FBI under the pseudonym “Jane Done.” These reports describe in detail what happened on the flight. Pitt yelled at his wife that he was destroying the familywhile hitting the roof of the plane and grabbed his then wife by the head.

Meanwhile, two of his children heard the fight behind a door and crying asked their mother what was happening. «Mom is not well. Mom is destroying the family. mom is crazy“, I answer the. In this same report, it is explained that the case was closed after “a representative of the United States Attorney’s Office questioned the veracity of this investigation”, and that, therefore, “all the parties agreed that there would be criminal charges in this case due to multiple factors.” The actor’s environment assures the same medium that “there is nothing new here”, and they are sure that the complaint to the FBI will end up being in borage water. “What kind of person makes a request under the Freedom of Information Act for information that he already has?”, They assure. Brangelina has known the content of these documents for six years, when the altercation occurred, and they have already been used in other proceedings such as the divorce and the dispute over the chateau Miraval, the French villa that witnessed the couple’s love. “This has no other purpose than to create a media spectacle and inflict damage,” add the same sources.

But, in addition, Page Six has revealed all the details and photographs of another incident that could have caused injuries to the actress. According to the aforementioned medium, Brad Pitt could have grabbed her then-wife “by her head” and “by her shoulders”, shake her and push her against the wall while she yelled at him. An attack from which Jolie tried to defend herself, always according to Page Six, trying to “smother” the “Seven” actor and he got rid of her by pushing her against the chairs behind them. Quite a soap opera that promises to bring to light more dirty laundry of the couple, it is not very well known for what purpose, perhaps just the media impact that in these cases could have devastating effects… Let’s remember the depp-heard case.