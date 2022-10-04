The Social Council of the UMH of Elche will urge the Rectorate to take the creation of Medicine at the UA to court

The Social Council of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche plans to address at its meeting this Wednesday urging the institution itself to defend its Medicine degree against the new one that the University of Alicante (UA) wants to launch after the placet of the Generalitat Valenciana. This has been confirmed by the president of the Social Council, Joaquin Perez.

One of the points of the day of this collegiate university body for the participation of society in the university is to discuss whether, if approved by the body, the UMH is urged to act accordingly, considering that this decision harms the career of Medicine of the ilicitana institution. This, translated, would mean filing a contentious-administrative appeal, or initiating an administrative requirement according to sources consulted, against the decree of the Consell of August 5 of this year by means of which the implantation of the degree of Medicine in the University of Alicante was approved.

It should be remembered that last April the plenary session of the Social Council of the Miguel Hernández University approved adherence to the statement of the academic institution itself on the announcement of the Consell to authorize the creation of a new Faculty of Medicine in the province of Alicante.

At that time, the president of the Social Council of the UMH already showed his surprise and surprise at the decision adopted by the Generalitat. In addition, the plenary session expressed its concern about the impact that the Consell’s decision may have on the quality of the practices carried out by medical students in the province and the implication it may have on the quality of care.

The Social Council is the governing body of the University that represents society. It is made up, in addition to members of the university community, by persons designated by trade unions, business organizations, the Chamber of Commerce, professional associations, the Elche City Council, the Alicante Provincial Council, the Valencian Courts, regional ministries and the Consell.

tight deadline

If the Social Council approves urging the UMH to take measures in its session this Wednesday, it would be up to the Governing Council of the UMH to decide whether to act accordingly and, therefore, take the matter to court. The Social Council, in any case, would come to recommend undertaking these actions, but the final decision rests with the Governing Council, which could meet for this next week.

In case of taking this step forward, in the Rectorate they have time to be able to present the appeal to the decree of the Consell or any other administrative measure that considers as a deadline until next October 16.

For its part, the Community of Farmers and Ranchers of Elche is also considering presenting a or join the one that the UMH may present.

Said group, which brings together some 850 members, will do so in the event that the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, which is considered to be the main affected by the Consell’s decision, by giving the green light to the implementation of this career, that practically It will be taught nine kilometers and ten minutes by car from this degree, which is already taking place on the Sant Joan campus belonging to the UMH, did not finally do so.

In the event that the university institution with its headquarters in Elche presents its own appeal, the Community of Farmers and Ranchers would adhere to it or could even withdraw its own. This was decided this past Monday night in the governing board of this group where it is considered that allowing Medicine in the UA “harms the UMH”.

A law firm asks the UMH if it will appeal the Medicine decree at the UA

Pascual Urbán, president of said community, is clear: “It seems absurd to us that it should be split. It would be necessary for other races to be implemented, but it is not so close to one another.”

In his opinion, considering the rural environment, it would be pertinent, for example, enable new degrees related to the environment and also to new application technologies in the agricultural sector. On the Desamparados de Orihuela campus, for example, also belonging to the Miguel Hernández University and some 70 kilometers away from the University of Alicante, degrees related to this sector are taught, such as Food Science and Technology and Agro-food and Agro-environmental Engineering.

Rector

“It hurts me that the pandemic and the efforts of professionals are being used to say that more doctors need to be trained. Has anyone asked the doctors, the organizations, the unions, the State Board of Medicine, the National Conference of Deans? Not a single organization has ever said that more doctors need to be trained.” The rector of the UMH, Juanjo Ruiz, stated a few weeks ago at the opening of the academic year, to once again fail that another degree in Medicine is going to be implemented a few kilometers from the Sant Joan faculty.

The rector of the UMH criticizes the Generalitat for the delay of titles, financing and the “populist impulse” for granting Medicine to the UA

With a message addressed to all attendees, and especially to the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, the university president highlighted in this act on September 22 that what is needed are more MIR places to maintain public health, 2because in the last five years on average only 50% of the doctors who apply have obtained a place”.

In his opinion there is a bottleneck that should change all those who have been trained with more opportunities in the public system.

Juanjo Ruiz then insisted that this new degree at the University of Alicante “can compromise the quality of teaching in Medicine because there are not enough teachers, there are not enough means for practical-clinical training”. In line, he insisted that “implantation supposes an enormous expense that, because it is unnecessary, is described as wasteful when we demand planned financing”.

The ten reasons why the Consell has given the green light to Medicine at the UA

The University of Alicante lost Medicine in 1996 by segregating these studies and those of Statistics for the creation of the neighboring Miguel Hernández University. After a long wait of six years in which the UA has had the approval of the Ministry of Education, the Consell finally gave the green light to the project in April and the corresponding decree was published last August.