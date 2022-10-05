The Social Council of the UMH will agree to ask the university to take legal action for the Degree in Medicine

Specifically, point 13 addresses the “Approval of the agreement of the Social Council to urge the University Miguel Hernandez a file resources and Start the Actions proceedings that proceed to defend the quality of teaching in Medicine in the province of Alicante and in particular the defense of the interests of the students of our degree of medicine, in relation to the implantation of a new Degree in the province”. An issue that has already been the talk of the town in several of their meetings.

ELCHE. The Social Council from the Miguel Hernandez University HMU ) will agree at its meeting this Wednesday to urge the university to adopt legal measures against the Generalitat Valenciana for the implementation of the Degree in Medicine at the University of Alicante ( AU ). This is stated in one of the fifteen points that will be addressed this October 5, in which the university would go a step further in its position contrary to the decision adopted by the Consell.

After the foreseeable approval of the point, since the Council itself has spoken on more than one occasion against the decisionsupporting the rector Juanjo Ruiz and his team, will be pending approval from the university management, since the Social Council, chaired by Joaquin Martinez, also president of the Alicante CEV, is a collegiate body but the last word belongs to the Governing Council. Just a few days ago the rector himself made a harsh speech about the decisionin front of the president Ximo Puig, who chose not to respond later in his inaugural speech for the academic year. Although it is true that before the act they had the opportunity to share impressions.

Next step after the speech of the new academic year



In the speech, as he has done time and again in recent months, Ruiz stresses that Puig’s decision is a political stance. In fact, in his speech he was hurt when he argued that scientific opinion had not been taken into account and that the pandemic and the lack of medical personnel to fight covid-19 were justified as an argument to “manipulate” in the justification of the creation of the new Faculty of Medicine at the UA. That it would be about ten kilometers from the Sant Joan d’Alacant campus of the UMH, which has already been assured in other communications and positions of the rectoral team, or of other groups, a waste of resources due to duplicity. As well as a worsening of the quality of care, according to Medicine students, due to the increase in the number of students in hospital internships.

“It hurts me because the pandemic and the efforts of professionals have been used to justify the need to train more doctors,” Ruiz said in the course’s opening speech, calling it “a very obvious manipulation,” specifying that the lack of places of physicians is due to the lack of Resident Physician vacancies (MIR). He also pointed out that, “as the National Confederation of Deans of Faculties of Medicine also believes, only 50 percent of doctors who apply to the MIR obtain a position, which reflects that half remain outside the system, precisely , because of this “bottleneck represented by the MIR”.

Now, after this recommendation of the Social Council, the Governing Council will have to decide whether to bet on the contentious-administrative appeal and take the Generalitat to court for the decision. A convulsive start to the course in which the decision to open a new Faculty of Medicine at the UA has generated broad consensus in various entities and groups in Elche. Even in a place as unusual as the municipal plenary session and with such disparate balances, in which the PSOE was left alone defending Puig’s position, arguing that there is room for both faculties, as is already the case in other provinces.