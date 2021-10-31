the social greeting of Checco Zalone

Born in Rome in 1949 and ill for some time, she died today at the age of 72 Ludovica Modugno, historical Voice actress, dubbing director and actress. In her long career she has lent her voice to countless Hollywood movie stars, from Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson and Julianne Moore.

She loved acting since she was a child, but her dubbing debut came with “Marcellino bread and wine”, in the role of the child protagonist. Ludovica Modugno has played many roles as an actress in the cinema, on television and in the theater, but she was known very much also and above all for her own voice.

The career between set and dubbing

After starting on set at the tender age of 4, his first dubbing came shortly after when he lent his voice to the little protagonist of the film “Marcellino bread and wine ”. He made his debut in the theater at the age of 7 playing Alcestis by Euripides, directed by Guido Salvini. He later participated in many television dramas of the sixties including: Wuthering Heights, I remember the mother, Novel of a master, The storyteller and in La Pisana, in the part of the child protagonist. In 1978 he founded with what will become her husband, Gigi Angelillo, the theater company “The tree”, with which he produces and interprets numerous shows. For the representations of “Both” and of “The caregiver”, both directed by Cesare Lievi receives in 2008 the award for best Italian theater actress from the National Theater Critics Association.

Greetings from Checco Zalone

Touching is the greeting of the comedian Checco Zalone, in fact the two had worked together in the famous comedian film “Where am I going? “ where the Modugno had interpreted the mythical mom of the hero. His words on Instagram: “A great actress, who never made him feel bad. Hello mom / aunt Ludovica. “

Read also: Goodbye to James Michael Tyler, Gunther from Friends: died at 59

Source: tg24.sky.it