the social grown between ignorance and hypocrisy

With over 130 million users, OnlyFans is the social network that allows you to monetize through the creation of content. Undoubtedly the success of this social network created by Tim Stokely in 2016 is due to the rather flexible policies, which have allowed the web community of sex workers to find fertile ground.

OnlyFans is not a site dedicated to the hard world, but it has acquired its connotations over the last 15 months. The “hard e-commerce” label is now “tattooed” in the site’s code, but it’s not quite right. OnlyFans has managed to capture the interest of an ever-increasing number of users because it allows you to monetize your content, also providing monthly and annual subscriptions. In short, a very simple and immediate way to reach thousands of potential buyers. On OnlyFans, however, there are not only sex workers, but also professionals from various sectors, such as music, IT, photography, cooking, art and entertainment.

The freedom and the absence of censorship (which this summer has definitely faltered) do not allow OnlyFans to have an app on the Apple Store and Google Play. The creator himself, Tim Stokely, has always stated that he sees no chance of seeing his creature’s app born.

As I said, this summer the freedom of OnlyFans has faltered: the social network has in fact communicated via email to its subscribers and via Twitter to the whole world that in October it would start banning sexually explicit content posted by users. The news has sparked great controversy and brought out the reasons, linked to the pressure of banking and credit card companies that make payments on OnlyFans easy. The instant payment method is the backbone of OnlyFans success. Without the ability to pay by credit card, the site would have a dark and dark future. It is no coincidence that a few days later there was a decided turnaround regarding the policies on uploading red light content. In short, the alarm (red) has now returned, but future twists are not excluded.

However, it must be said that it is not at all correct to label OnlyFans as the portal dedicated to pornographic content. There are also chefs, artists, yoga instructors, personal trainers and many other professionals who have managed to create their own fanbase. There are musicians who can earn thousands of dollars a month by uploading tracks exclusively. To achieve some success it is essential to have a good starting fanbase on other social networks, post interesting content and push users to pay to see them. Earning is not easy at all, also because there is a lot of competition and capturing the interest of users is never simple and obvious. In short, OnlyFans is a very interesting tool that can be useful to any freelancer. Labeling it as the “kingdom of porn” is limiting and demonstrates poor knowledge and a fair amount of hypocrisy. But the internet is basically this: a large concierge without doors and windows.