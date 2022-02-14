the social madness against Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi

Between the attacks on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend and those on Billie Eilish, Kanye West has lost control of his social profiles.

Kanye West 2022, Instagram photo @Ye deleted

When we refer to a public figure like Kanye West, we often refer to his musical genius, a figure so transversal as to polarize the opinion also on his state of mental health, an element often overlooked, even if with accurate elements. proof of its disorder. Observing his Instagram profile in the last few days, a repository of posts and interventions beyond any logic, also sublimated by the photographic evidence that his account had not been hacked, is further proof of what happened to the rapper, from the separation with Kim Kardashian. In this circle of affective deprivation, three more or less important figures in Kanye West’s current affairs come into play: Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi. In all this, the rapper also appeared in the McDonald’s SuperBowl commercial, yet another tear to the even more fragmented figure of Kanye West.

If Twitter has been stormed by the hashtag #Kanye in recent days, there can be many reasons. The fall from Olympus of the Chicago rapper, in an evident state of mental crisis, prompted Ye to carry, for the umpteenth time, his private life on social media, in one of the worst attacks in his long history of feud. More protagonists have taken their places in this perverse game of the rapper, who just a week ago lashed out at Billie Eilish. The singer of “No time to die” would have been guilty of stopping during a concert to help a fan, adding a small comment referring to Travis Scott, who only a few months earlier had been the protagonist of one of the most famous cases in the news blackness of North American music: the Astroworld tragedy in Texas. These words had increased the dissent towards the young singer by Kanye West, who had initially asked for an official apology, and then affirmed that he wouldn’t be performing at the Coachella Festival if the artist hadn’t taken a step back. In all of this, Eilish commented on “never having said anything about Travis“: a situation that leaves few open spaces for conversation.

The clash with Billie Eilish also indirectly involved one of Kanye West’s closest people: Mr “Man on the Moon” Kid Cudi, who in recent years has overseen many of the Chicago rapper’s musical releases, as well as having produced together “KIDS SEE GHOSTS“. Ye accused Kid Cudi of not expressing himself in his favor in the affair and of not being part of his team anymore. Iconic is the slide in which the rapper has decided to depict the Marvel’s Civil War, with them as protagonists. The difficulty in accepting the silence of the “Man on the moon” is however related to a personal story: Kid Cudi’s closeness to Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Saturday Night Show stand-up comedian Pete Davidson. In short, a secret written on the walls of the whole city, with Kanye West who wanted to spread two topics to discuss his thesis: on the one hand, he published a photo of the past that portrays Kanye together with Cudi and Davidson having lunch together, with the last erased with an X on the face. The second, a confession addressed to the public about him: Kid Cudi will not be part of the second chapter of “Donda”, which will be “presented” on February 22ndwith the artistic direction entrusted to Future. Kid Cudi wanted to comment on the news, stating that he didn’t want to be in a dinosaur record from the past.

Like this one, also all the other content published by West have been deleted from its official page, with the rapper’s public profile now constantly evolving day after day. And finally we came up with one of the characters most affected by this controversial rapper narrative: Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Attacked and humiliated on social media, the stand-up comedian was the protagonist only once in an exchange between him and the rapper. Ye has indeed posted a conversation in which Davidson says he doesn’t want to get into the parenting dynamic with his children, looking for an alternative path to confrontation that cannot disturb him and his ex-wife. A message sent back to the sender, with West who repeatedly raged on the figure of Davidson. From the description as “Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend”, to the photo of the comedian and rapper Machine Gun Kelly in his underwear, in which the rapper writes: “No, you will never meet my childrenChild protection appears to be the topic of greatest concern to West, who appeared yesterday with former Tampa Bay Baccaners player Antonio Brown and his daughter North at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles for SuperBowl 2022. West wanted to photograph the moment and above all to film the moment in which one of the protagonists of the match, the wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, donated his glove to his daughter. SuperBowl 2022 was also an opportunity to surprise him again in McDonald’s packaged half-time commercial, another drop that adds to Kanye West’s shaky pot balanced between mental health and the nuances of his character. .