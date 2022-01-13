The social media on the arrival of Roijakkers: “Good luck, you are the double of Tom Hanks. Confirmation of wanting to withdraw “

These are feverish hours in the house Varese basketball with the market going crazy and the arrival of the new coach Johan Roijakkers. The Dutch coach is called to the complicated task of save the red and white, at a time when the team is changing considerably and above all has a calendar that is anything but simple in front of it.

The arrival of the Dutch leader is however sensational news for all the red and white fans, who look with mixed feelings at the new technical guide, as always well expressed by the social comments after the official OJM home. New coach, new life, hopefully, as they say Count Alpha: “Well, I don’t know the“ profile ”, but I believe that a“ break ”with all that has been was necessary; now no player will have more “alibis” and / or “protectors, now all with” knees bent “, with the help of some new necessary graft (then I trust Max Frontini who says that Bamberg played well)! come on Luis Scola! You have to believe in your own ideas and “aspire” to improve; only in this way will new investments also arrive! Until the end!”, Roberto Facchini: “The fact that it is not known to the mass is good: otherwise they would have already contested it. Optimism! Basketball is played well even outside Italy. On the contrary”, Maurizio Jeropoli: “#Welcomejohan good luck you will need it! We will all need it !! ” And Marisa Schena: “Good work Coach and always Forza Varese”.

The optimism of some is contrasted by the pessimism of other fans, who see this choice as another corporate gamble, as they say Maurizio Tiziani: “We all find them”, Fabrizio Bizio: “0 experience in Italy, 0 knowledge of Italian basketball, 0 to this club that insists with surprise coaches”, Manuel Puricelli: “The confirmation of wanting to go back, how sad !!!”, Roberto Arvieri: “But wouldn’t promoting a vice or Pancotto have been better?” And Salvatore Canna: “Sure that a manager with a minimum of knowledge of Serie A could take him, they picked another manager from the Bundesliga, sacked in November, let’s hope they are roses, really! “.

In this division between fans, however, there is one thing that unites, namely the thought that Roijakkers really looks a lot like the well-known Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, as they underline. Giovanetti Andrea: “He looks like Tom Hanks!”, Cristian Gnodi: “Come on! You’re Tom Hanks’ double! ” And Paolo Salmoiraghi: “We went from the black to the gray outfit. Welcome to Tom Hanks !! ”.

Alessandro Burin