The Social Network hides a reference to Natalie Portman: here’s why

In The Social Network we are witnessing the incredible rise of Mark Zuckerberg and the birth of the earthquake that the arrival of Facebook would soon cause throughout the world, first of all upsetting the microcosm of Harvard, the prestigious American university that plays a role in Fincher’s film basic.

The Social Network focuses heavily on the role thatHarvard environment and the frustrations derived from this influenced the thought and the unscrupulousness of an already decidedly particular mind like that of Zuckerberg, who for better or worse came to earn a place of honor among the most successful men born from the University of Massachusetts.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that throughout the film the creator of Facebook is referred to as “the biggest thing that happened on a campus that has 19 Nobel Laureates, 15 Pulitzer Prizes, two future Olympians and one movie star“But who, in detail, is the Hollywood star mentioned in the speech?

Fincher chooses not to answer (“Who cares?“is the answer given to us in the film), but his name is actually quite well known: it is Natalie Portman, who from 1999 to 2003 was enrolled at Harvard and who, not surprisingly, helped the screenwriter Aaron Sorkin a lot in writing the film, giving him more than a detail about life at Harvard in the years in which the Zuckerberg project it was beginning to take shape.

Sorkin himself recently said he was in favor of a sequel to The Social Network, but on one condition; to find out more, in the meantime, here you can find our review of The Social Network.