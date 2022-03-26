The Social Welfare program of ‘Language Immersion and multiculturalism’, framed in EDUSI, serves more than a hundred people

The Department of Social Welfare, directed by Almudena Baldó, through the Comprehensive Program for Social Regeneration in the Monte San Miguel Belt, framed in EDUSI, has implemented the activity of “Linguistic immersion and multiculturalism”. The activities that are developed are focused on basic literacy and at levels A1 and A2 of Spanish, with the aim of acquiring the necessary knowledge that will allow them to function both in social and work life, in the same way interculturality is promoted in the municipality from Orihuela.

The mayor of Social Welfare has indicated that the beneficiary users are mostly people from foreign countries and without basic knowledge of Spanish. “The beneficiaries of the program amount to 81 women, in the different morning groups, from Tuesday to Friday, 14 minors distributed in the Friday afternoon groups and 17 minors aged between 13 and 17 years. Therefore, the number of users-as amounts to 112 people. Figures that show the constant evolution and scope of the program”.

In the same way, coinciding with days of special significance, adapted activities are scheduled in which the most significant aspects are worked on. Precisely, on March 8, a series of activities were carried out with the aim of promoting values ​​such as equality, respect and commitment; raise awareness and give visibility to women’s day; make known women referents of feminism and history and make visible the role of women in their environment.

The Comprehensive Program for Social Regeneration in the Monte de San Miguel Belt is framed in the Integrated Strategy for Sustainable Development (EDUSI), more specifically in LA12, which contributes to OT9: Promote Social Inclusion and the fight against poverty. poverty; program that has been developed since June 2020. This EDUSI project is 50% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) within the framework of the Operational Program for Sustainable Growth, 2014-2020.