The Society of Preventive Medicine calls for measures in the face of “uncontrolled” hospital occupation

VALENCIA (EP). The Valencian Society of Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SVMPSP) has urged the Ministry of Health this Thursday to react and adopt measures in the face of the “uncontrolled” hospital occupation by covid-19, a pandemic that has warned that “it is not over” and that by “banalizing its impact” and “informatively burying it” a better response from the population is not achieved.

The president of the SVMPSP, John Francis Navarrohas pointed out in a statement that “we are in an unprecedented situation so far in more than two years of pandemic, due to the high incidence and high hospital pressure, just before the summer holidays”.

“The preponderance of the Ómicron BA4 and BA5 subvariants and, with them, the greater contagiousness and ability to infect correctly vaccinated people (vaccine escape), may have already occurred in the Valencian Community,” he warned.

As he has argued, “the proliferation of festive events in the months of May and June, together with the elimination of social preventive measures and the reassuring messages that are transmitted to the population from the health administration, have allowed the pandemic to resurface with strength at the gates of summer”.

Specialists in Preventive Medicine and Public Health point out that, according to the two main impact indicators that are made public -incidence in people over 60 years of age and hospitalization rate for Covid-, “in just two weeks, we have gone from 447 to 674/100,000 inhabitants”, which represents a 50 percent increase, while hospitalizations for Covid have gone from 8.26% to 13.54%, 64% more.

According to the SVMPSP, there are six departments with hospitalization rates above 20% (one in five hospitalized patients), and two exceed 30%. And they emphasize that this happens “when the Valencian Community is still one of the last Autonomous Communities, among all the Spanish, in incidence in people over 60 years of age (675 cases/100,000), “so the situation would worsen considerably if we finally equate our incidence to the rest of the communities”, highlighted the entity.

In this sense, he recalls that the consensus document of the Spanish scientific societies sets a 25% hospital occupancy rate for Covid-19, a level above which “the surgical capacity of hospitals is compromised (level III of healthcare impact )”.

reservation of beds

In this scenario, he warns that “surgical bed reserves would be affected and only urgent and oncological interventions that cannot be delayed for more than three months should be prioritized.”

“This would undermine the efforts made throughout 2022 by the surgical services to recover the waiting list and reduce delays, seriously compromising the integrity of the health worker workforce in the summer vacation months, whose situation is already critical. “, has affected.

From the SVMPSP they demand that the Ministry send, as other communities such as Catalonia have done, “clear messages to the population about the need to continue protecting themselves from the virus, and especially to protect the sick and those over 60 years of age.”

“We also demand that the Covid reinforcements of various specialties that were suspended on May 31, including those of the Preventive Medicine services, currently overwhelmed by the intensification of the pandemic, be restored, where necessary,” the entity has insisted.

Juan Francisco Navarro has demanded the modification of the document on ‘Organizational Measures of Health Care in Response to Covid 19’, dated June 9, “a document that has not been agreed upon with scientific societies”. “This document advises Primary Care not to carry out tests or discharge symptomatic cases, unless they are immunosuppressed, severe cases or over 60 years of age”, he recalled.

“This could make it easier for a large number of younger patients to spread the infection in the workplace, family environment, social gatherings or mass events,” the society pointed out, stressing that the document “even allows infected health or socio-health workers and with symptoms can continue working, unless they care for especially vulnerable patients.

In addition, “it forces an express reincorporation (only five days from the start of the infection, 24 hours without symptoms and a negative antigen test) of health workers who suffer from the infection, forgetting that it should be the medical criteria that, individually, must decide when the worker is recovered and is no longer contagious”.

Puig asks for “prudence”

For his part, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puighas asked citizens this Thursday to have “prudence” and be “very responsible” to deal with the rebound in coronavirus cases that is being registered and that has caused a 30 percent growth in hospitalizations in the last week.

Puig, in his speech at the control session in the Corts, wished “a quick recovery for all the people who are currently suffering from a pandemic that is not yet over”.

For this reason, he stressed that we must be “very responsible” and stressed that “the situation really has to lead us to reflect on prudence at this time.”

The latest report from the Ministry of Health indicates that Valencian hospitals have 905 people admitted -203 more than last Friday-, 35 of them in the ICU -two less-.