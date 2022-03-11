The soldier who killed ‘Che’ Guevara dies in Bolivia

Mario Terán Salazar, the Bolivian soldier who has been blamed for the murder of Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara in October 1967, died this Thursday at the age of 80 in a military residence in the department of Santa Cruz.

At 7.15, Bolivian time, he died at the Military Social Security Corporation (Cossmil), as reported by Raúl Azurduy, pastor of the evangelical church to which the family attended, reports the local newspaper ‘El Deber’, which has been able to speak with the person who led that operation, the retired general, Gary Prado Salmón.

“Yes, they told me last night that he was evicted, yes, it’s true, he passed away. He was a brave man (…). I kept in touch with him, what worried him most was the harassment of the press, because he wanted to remain anonymous , because he simply voluntarily complied with the decision that came from the Presidency,” he said.

For several years, Salazar lived in this residence in Santa Cruz due to health problems typical of his advanced age. The then sergeant of the Bolivian Army became world famous in 1967, after the French magazine ‘Paris Match’ published a photograph of him and said that he was ordered to execute ‘Che’ once captured.

“That was the worst moment of my life. At that moment I saw ‘Che’ big, very big, huge. His eyes shone brightly. I felt like he was leaning on me and when he stared at me, it made me dizzy. ‘Be calm! he said, “and aim well! You’re going to kill a man!” So I took a step back, towards the threshold of the door, closed my eyes and fired,” Terán recalled years later.