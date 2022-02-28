The soldiers who sent “to the m…” to a Russian warship are alive | Univision World News

The Ukrainian Navy reported via Facebook that border guards who told a Russian warship to “fuck off” while defending Snake Island in the Black Sea are still alive, but were captured by the enemy.
These 13 guards were labeled “heroes” and President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to present them with a posthumous medal, believing that they had died for defiantly refusing to surrender their post on the small island, which is located near the Romanian border.
It happened on Thursday, when Russian troops had just invaded the territory of their neighboring country.
“All the border guards died heroically, but they did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously,” the president said at the time.
Although Zelensky did not give details of this fact, the press reported on an alleged video that recorded the exchange between a Russian Navy officer and a Ukrainian military officer.
“This is a Russian warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid unnecessary bloodshed and casualties. Otherwise, they will be bombed,” the Russian sailor warned, according to the video.
The Ukrainian soldier’s response was: “Russian warship, fuck you.”
According to Ukrainian authorities, the soldiers had been killed after Russian forces opened fire with gunboats and airstrikes, cutting off all communication with the 42-acre island.
The story of the bravery of these soldiers went viral and Zelensky promised to decorate them posthumously.
But this Monday, the Ukrainian Navy assured in a Facebook post that the border guards had been “captured by Russian invaders” and that they had not been able to confirm his death precisely because of the destruction of the infrastructure on the Snake Island.
“We are so happy to hear that our brothers are alive and well,” the Facebook post read. “But Russian propaganda is trying to promote the ‘news’ that the Ukrainian authorities have ‘forgotten’ and ‘buried’ their subordinates,” he adds.
Стосовно д_й РФ б_ля острову Зм_їний 26 лютого, отримавши інформацію, що на о. Зміїний серед наших захисників можуть…
Posted by ВМС ЗС України on Monday, February 28, 2022
“The sailors bravely repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders twice. Due to lack of ammunition they were unable to continue defending the island. The invaders ‘forgot’ to report that they had completely destroyed the island’s infrastructure: lighthouses, towers, antennas, etc. As a result, communication was cut off,” the statement added.
“Repeated attempts to contact staff and find out his fate were to no avail. And the constant shelling of warships and planes of the Russian Federation did not allow to deliver aid to the sailors”, continues the Ukrainian Navy.
“Summarizing, we want to add that the enemy has once again demonstrated its essence. And he again he showed that there is no faith or truth in his actions and words. And we wait for our brothers and sisters with all our hearts”, he concludes.
“I want to go home”
Until Saturday, the Ukrainian authorities reported that around 200 citizens of their country, most of these soldiers, have died in this war. They have not said how many soldiers were captured.
Of course, he assured that they have inflicted “disastrous losses on the enemy” and on Twitter he published a graph on Sunday indicating that 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded so far in the war, and more than 200 have been captured.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates that more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country.
The material losses of the Russian government have also been significant: they destroyed 706 armored vehicles, 146 tanks, 26 helicopters, 46 planes, 60 tankers, 30 cars, 49 artillery pieces, 2 drones and 1 anti-missile system.
Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted on Saturday that Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to “facilitate the repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers” killed. An attached graph shows that 3,500 Russian troops have lost their lives.
However, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, assured, after admitting for the first time that they have suffered casualties, that “Our losses are much less than in the Ukrainian field.” Russia has not revealed figures on its military deaths in this warlike conflict.
In the midst of this media battle, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry posted videos on Twitter showing three captured Russian soldiers. One of them, with the face of a child, says that he did not want to cross into Ukraine, that they only told him that they were going to a training session, but he ended up being part of the first brigades that invaded.
– Do you want to go home or not?, asks a Ukrainian officer.
– Yes sir, I do. I want to go home so much, replies the young soldier.
– What do you have to do for that?
– Ask the commander in chief (Vladimir) Putin to get me out of here.