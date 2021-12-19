The “solidarity Babbetti” to help Camilla | Ogliastra

An artisan and designer from Ogliastra, Sabrina Caredda, has launched a charity initiative to help Camilla Serafini, a 28-year-old from Carbonia suffering from a very serious liver disease.

Her treatments are very expensive and for several weeks many have mobilized to help her.

Fundraising launched on the platform Gofund.me he raised almost 300 thousand euros, but any help can be decisive in supporting Camilla in her struggle.

Hence the idea of ​​the owner of the Infopoint of Arbatax and of the Ajographic company, Sabrina Caredda, and of her “Christmas Babies”. Here’s how he tells his initiative:

«A stick warms the house … A” little boy “warms the heart .. Do you want to warm Camilla’s HEART too and have a Christmas” little boy “in exchange? This year I decided to make these little Santa Claus not only to decorate a street in my beautiful country but, also and above all, to rekindle the heart that beats inside each of us. I would like to offer you a “SOLIDARITY BARTER” … a donation starting from 5 euros in exchange for a “little boy” that you can adopt and have all yours after the epiphany !!

Who is Camilla Serafini? A young and smiling girl not too lucky, who has been fighting for her life since she was 9 and to whom I would like to be able to give a little help through all of you / us !!

What are you saying? Would you like to collaborate?

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1) book one or more “babys” immediately and for free by sending a whatsapp message to 3398992939

2) as soon as I confirm availability and after making your donation directly to Camilla’s account, you will have adopted your “solidarity little boy” which you can collect from 8 January 2022

PS: remember to book in the name of the donor to avoid confusion. However, you are free to make a donation of any amount… small gestures make big gestures !!

Those who wish to help Camilla can choose to do so through the platform gofund.me/ffde0b84

or through iban IT28I0200843851000103415376, beneficiary Daniele Cossu, his partner, with the reason: donation of therapies for Camilla Serafini.

I would very much like to thank the Director of the Forestas Territorial Service of Lanusei Dr. Michele Puxeddu for having accepted my request with short notice by making material and his very kind workers available, thus allowing the realization of the project. A special thanks goes to my niece Alessia, to her friends Sofia and Aurora and to my friend Achille for helping me to color the nice faces of the “Santa” Natale ».