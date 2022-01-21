the ‘solution’ from the Scudetto rivals

Inter’s attack is undergoing some small slowdowns. Correa long dry and recently injured, while Satriano left in January. The ‘solution’ from rivals

L’Inter aims for the big goal in the league, trying to replicate last year’s championship. Joaquin also arrived in the summer together with Inzaghi Correa and Edin Dzeko, among others, with the clear purpose of empowering an attack weakened by Romelu Lukaku’s farewell. The Bosnian after an extraordinary first phase saw his performance in front of goal decline, while the Argentine among all competitions has collected just 20 appearances spread over 688 minutes and with only 4 total goals.

A score that does not go well with the expectations of the eve and that sounds like an alarm bell if we also consider the physical problems that occurred during the season at the ‘Tucu’. The Argentine was once again knocked out against Empoli in the Italian Cup after just two minutes, replaced by a muscle strain in his left thigh flexors.

Inter transfer market, Correa ko: Petagna ‘solution’ but it is very difficult

For all the other news on the transfer market and not only on Inter CLICK HERE

So the sos attack is triggered for Inter who may also need fresh forces immediately to make up for the recent problems and the various downturns in performance from a purely realization point of view. Beyond Correa’s problems, Satriano left and therefore another tip could be useful.

He returned to Naples Osimhen And Mertens is fine then Petagna the space that has been gained could be closed again. As if that were not enough, in a recent interview the Belgian has practically sworn eternal love to the Azzurri and would like to renew his contract, which is why the planning on Petagna could change. The former Spal had already been approached by Inter and could be proposed by an agent and intermediaries. However, the nerazzurri would be refused outright in this case, also given the infeasibility of the operation at present.

