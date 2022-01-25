The solver: plot and cast of the film with Vin Diesel

The actor Vin Diesel is universally known for the saga of Fast & Furious, which made him a celebrity as well as one of the great performers of action cinema. Over the course of his career, however, he has also distinguished himself for other films and roles, some of which are equally famous and appreciated. After Dominic Toretto, one of his best-known characters is that of Sean Vetter, the protagonist of The solver, 2003 action thriller directed by F. Gary Gray, a director who would later collaborate with Diesel again for Fast & Furious 8. In this first film, the two together create a compelling tale set in the context of drug cartels.

With features that make it a real one revenge movie, The solver features several fascinating elements, including the theme of the positive hero capable of becoming a bloodthirsty avenger infinitely more aggressive and controversial than the criminals he fights against. Starting from here, the film is therefore configured as a thrilling explosion of violence and adrenaline, which has helped to consolidate Diesel’s fame as an actor of characters who are temperamentally tough and extremely determined in their goals. While it didn’t immediately establish itself as a great success, the film gained a notable following over the years.

For lovers of the genre and the actor, it is in fact a cult film not to be missed, which offers carefree entertainment full of twists. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The solver: the plot of the movie

The protagonists of the film are the two partners Sean Vetter And Demetrius Hicks, once violent criminals now both DEA ​​agents after striking a deal with the US government. Coming from the street, the two have in fact immediately revealed themselves to be particularly gifted as infiltrators for undercover investigations in the world of drug trafficking. For years they have been patrolling the border between California and Mexico, opposing criminal organizations that would like to extend their domain of illicit. Their current mission is to combat drug trafficking Memo Lucero. After a lengthy investigation, the two finally manage to capture the criminal, handing him over to the law.

Vetter is therefore free now to give his attention to his wife Stacy. The cartel, now without a guide, is taken over by El Diablo, an even more dangerous and ruthless trafficker than Lucero. First, he sends a group of hit men to kill Vetter and his colleague. During the firefight, however, it is Stacy who dies without blame. Blinded by hatred, Vetter awakens the bloodthirsty criminal he had been, deciding to embark on a very personal punitive expedition. Aided by Hicks and Lucero, he therefore sets out in search of El Diablo, with the intention of making him understand in a bad way that he has provoked the wrong person.

The solver: the cast of the film

As anticipated, the actor is playing the role of DEA agent Sean Vetter Vin Diesel. It was his entry into the cast that allowed the film to get the green light for production. After the success of Fast & Furious And xXx, the actor had in fact become a true icon of the action genre. To prepare for the role, Diesel underwent intensive training. In doing so he was able to get the muscles necessary to shoot as many scenes as possible without having to resort to doubles. In the role of Stacy, the wife of the protagonist, there is instead the actress Jacqueline Obradors, famous for the series NYPD – New York Police Department And Bosch.

To play Demetrius Hicks, Sean’s colleague and life partner, we find the actor Larenz Tate, best remembered for television series Rescue Me, Rush And Power. In the role of Memo Lucero there is instead Geno Silva. The actor, who has starred in several famous films, is best remembered for being The Skull, Sosa’s silent killer in the film. Scarface. The actors are then present in the film Steve Eastin as Ty Frost, Jeff Kober in those of Pomona Joe e Marco Rodriguez like Hondo. Instead, it is more well known Timothy Olyphant, recently seen in the series Justified, Santa Clarita Diet And Fargo, and featured here as Hollywood Jack.

The solver: the trailer and where to see the trailer in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The solver it is in fact available in the catalogs of Infinity and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once the reference platform has been chosen, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 24 January at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

