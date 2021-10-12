The Son, Anthony Hopkins in Florian Zeller’s new film

“The Father” was the director’s first feature and became one of the breakout films of the year; the film, moreover, also won the Oscar for the best non-original screenplay, confirming the great quality of Zeller’s work.

Sir Anthony Hopkins , after winning the Oscar for his great performance in “ The Father “, Returns to collaborate with Florian Zeller for the new film “ The Son “.

Filming on Florian Zeller’s new effort has just ended and has touched London, New York and France. As for the release of the film, there are still no indications about it, but with a good chance we will have to wait until the middle of 2022.

This is why the Welsh actor has returned to work with the director, officially joining the cast of “The Son”, alongside names such as Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and the young man Zen McGrath.

As for Anthony Hopkins he managed to win his second career statuette, more than deserved, at the ripe old age of 83.

The collaboration between Florian Zeller and Anthony Hopkins

The collaboration between Zeller and Hopkins has been (almost) taken for granted; in a recent interview, the director stated that the famous actor was the first to read the new script, also adding that one of the characters was written specifically for him. So it immediately seemed impossible to make a film without Anthony Hopkins, who for his part said he was honored and very happy to be still working alongside Zeller and the exceptional cast of “The Son”.

Despite the name, however, there is no mention of a sequel to “The Father “ but it is simply the adaptation of a play written by Zeller himself, which has been transformed into a screenplay for the cinema. The piece is part of a trilogy on the theme of the family which also includes a third work entitled “The Mother“.

In addition to the director, he also worked on the transcription Christopher Hampton, who has been collaborating with him for some time.

“The Son”, first rumors about the new film with Anthony Hopkins

From the first leaks it seems that “The Son” will follow the story of Peter (played by Hugh Jackman) and his new partner Beth (played by Vanessa Kirby).

The lives of the two and that of their baby will take an unexpected turn when Kate, the man’s ex-partner (played by Laura Dern), reappears in her life with her teenage son (played by Zen McGrath).

The role that Anthony Hopkins will play is still unclear and both the director and the actor, at least for the moment, are trying to keep the “secret”.

As already mentioned, the shooting ended a short time ago but there is still no release date, which could be revealed as soon as possible, with the release of the first details and a possible trailer.

“The Son” will be produced by Ciné @, Embankment Films, Film4 And See-Saw Films; among the main producers also figure Iain Canning And Emile Sherman (former Oscar winners for Best Picture with “The King’s Speech”) and Joanna Laurie.