The Son: filming begins on Florian Zeller’s new film with Vanessa Kirby and Hugh Jackman

Florian Zeller announced, via Instagram, the start of filming of his next film, The Son. The feature film will have as protagonists Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern And Hugh Jackman.

The Son tells the story of Peter (Hugh Jackman) and how his life with new partner Emma (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby is thrown into chaos when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas. The young man is distant and angry. Peter strives to be a better father, trying to help his son in those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas’ conditions puts the family on a perilous course.

Here is the photo posted by Florian Zeller.

The film will be produced by the awards Oscar, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman (The king’s speech).

The Son it will be the film adaptation of the play of the same name written by the same Zeller with Christopher Hampton (Dangerous Liaisons). The director won two BAFTA and two awards Oscar (Best Actor in a Leading Role in Anthony Hopkins and Best Non-Original Screenplay) for The Father – Nothing is as it seems.

Anthony is 81 years old, lives alone in his London flat and rejects all the people his daughter Anne tries to impose on him. Soon Anne will no longer be able to visit him every day: she has made the decision to move to Paris with a man she has just met. But if so, then who is the stranger who suddenly swoops into the living room of Anthony’s house, claiming to have been married to Anne for over ten years? And why do you affirm with such conviction that the one where you live is your home and that of your daughter? Yet Anthony is sure this is his apartment.

