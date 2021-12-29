the son is a bow and arrow type, not a hammer type [VIDEO]

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most consistent actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since starting his tenure as an interpreter of Thor since 2011. Since that film’s debut, he has appeared in all four films on Avengers, as well as his solo trilogy, most recently in Thor: Ragnarok. Hemsworth he’s set to become the first Marvel actor to get a fourth solo film, something his comrades don’t either Avengers of Phase 1 Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) And Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) have ever received. This next film (possibly a time travel adventure) will see him face to face with Gorr the God Butcher from Christian Bale.

But Marvel is currently also in collaboration with the Disney + streaming platform for television series that, since the beginning of this 2021, have depopulated on the small screen (and it seems that it will happen for another 10 projects).

Chris Hemsworth’s son prefers to play Hawkeye

At the end of November the television series premiered on Disney + Hawkeye, dedicated to the homonymous character of Jeremy Renner, original member of the Avengers. Within the tv series Clint Barton enters into a strange partnership with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to defeat new enemies. But what does the set colleague have to do with it Chris Hemsworth?

The colleague posted on Instagram a video of his son using a bow and arrow to drop a bottle of water from his head, and it looks like the young man Hemsworth be a little Hawkeye. Below is the full video:

According to the Australian actor, that video took 63 rehearsals before being public, but they eventually managed to do it. The video was shot in the gym of Hemsworth, probably during a period of inactivity, as the actor has completed production of Thor: Love and Thunder and is currently in the middle of producing Extraction 2, new Netflix movie. Despite his busy schedule, it seems he still found time to be with his son and get him to practice bow and arrow.

It’s probably not that surprising to see Chris Hemsworth hone your son’s archery skills. The actor is known for the immense physical preparation he puts into his roles, and has even capitalized on that reputation in his fitness company. In addition, his Disney + series, entitled Limitless, will be arriving on the streamer: within the show he will experience different modes of health, well-being and physical exercise, so maybe archery will see the light in some episode.

Hawkeye’s final episode will be released on Disney + this week. Regarding Chris Hemsworth, we will be able to see it in its next release as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder when theJuly 8, 2022.