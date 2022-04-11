The son of a victim of Canelo Álvarez wants to avenge his father by facing the man from Guadalajara

We absolutely agree that dreaming is not difficult. Clarification made, sometimes you have to be careful what you dream of. Sometimes, even, you have to be ashamed of what you dream of. Because it is unacceptable that for the simple fact of having defeated a Gabe Rosado in a split decision, who already had 14 other losses in his career, Shane Mosley Jr had the audacity to call Canelo Álvarez to fight.

It is understandable, of course, that the boy has the desire to avenge his fatherof that defeat that the man from Guadalajara gave him in May 2012, defeating him by unanimous decision in a defense of his WBC super welterweight world title that took place at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

But beyond desire, there is no merit for Canelo to even turn to see him. Mosley Jr, as we said, prevailed over Gabe Rosado in a split decision this Saturday on the same card at the Alamodome in San Antonio in which Ryan Garcia made his victorious return to the ring. Previously, he had been defeated, also in a split decision, by a Jason Quigley who would be annihilated a few months later by Demetrius Andrade.

“Right now I would like to face Canelo for all the belts. Anyone would like to have the opportunity to fight Canelo at 168 pounds“he said in dialogue with FinoBoxingand with the endorsement of his trainer, the 31-year-old fighter who owns a Discreet professional record of 18 wins and 4 losses.

Son of a great champion

Despite the aforementioned defeat of the authentic Shane Mosley against Canelo Alvarez, also despite the fact that most likely he has stretched his career more than necessary, this was indeed a great world champion. He was in three different weight divisions and in addition to Guadalajara he has faced other great names such as Vernon Forrest, Oscar de la Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Ricardo Mayorga, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao; alternating defeats and victories.