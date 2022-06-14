The son of Anuel AA was born and this is the first image

Last Friday, June 10, Anuel AA he married civilly with Yailin The Most Viral. “I love you never Imagine this moment. Not even how you felt, thanks for coming into my life and giving me this happiness that I’m living with you I hope this lasts for years and years Together and giving us all the love in the world Every day that passes And thanks for becoming your wife @anuel “wrote the singer Dominican in their networks.

Anuel shared a video where both are signing the wedding papers. “Everything in God’s hands @yailinlamasviralreal WORDS DON’T MATTER ANYMORE!!!!!!” Karol G’s ex wrote. Both posts received thousands of likes and congratulatory comments. Although many expected a grand wedding, it was carried out very simply.

In parallel the ex of Anuel AA, Melissa Vallecilla, has become a mother. “Welcome my love. Thank you for bringing us so much happiness! We love you!” He wrote in the last hours next to a photograph of her on a hospital bed, next to her baby.

Source: Instagram @meli__valle

A few days ago, the young woman had already written: “Waiting for a princess! Super anxious to finally meet my greatest blessing. God knew what he was doing and he couldn’t have sent you at a better time. My joy every day is to feel your kicks and imagine you in my arms. I love you and I can’t wait to meet you!” Nevertheless, Anuel has not been aware.

Source: Instagram @anuel

A few hours ago, the singer posted an Instagram story arriving in Ibiza, Spain. “Thank my God. 2 days ago I got married in the DR with the woman of my dreams. Today I am in Ibiza starting the tour of Europe!!!” wrote the husband of Yailin The Most Viraland implied that he is not interested in his ex and the child that would be his.