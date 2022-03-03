The son of former boxer Wilfredo Gómez reacts: “We have been trying to resolve this situation peacefully for years”

Relatives of the triple former world champion Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gómez continue to await the results of the medical evaluations that have been carried out on him since Wednesday, while his son of the same name confirmed to The new day the hard process they have gone through for years trying to communicate with him.

“Right now they are doing tests, blood tests, urine tests, and as soon as we have the results and the doctor talks to me, we can give more information. At the moment everything looks in order, ”Wilfredo Jr. told this medium by telephone from the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, where his father is.

The former Puerto Rican world champion was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after the authorities had to remove him from his residence in Venus Gardens in Cupey, due to allegations that Diana Sevilla Villalobos, the woman with whom he lived years ago and who had his custody, kept him locked up and in deteriorating conditions.

The former president of the Puerto Rico Boxing Commission, Víctor “Luvi” Calleja was one of the first to speak to the media yesterday and indicated that it was Gómez’s neighbors who raised the alarm, giving way to the intervention of the authorities.

In fact, Calleja and Gómez’s legal wife, Carolina Gamboa – who traveled from Orlando for the management – appeared at the scene with the authorities, who arrived together with an ambulance to provide care and transfer the former boxer.

Gomez did indeed look disheveled as he was taken from the residence.

Gómez, son, for his part, confirmed this Thursday that they had been trying to communicate with his father for years and even passing through the place, without being able to do anything for him.

“We have been dealing with this delicate situation for many years. What happens is that, obviously, they are family and internal matters and we do not let the press know that we are dealing with the situation. People think that now we are helping him, but this has been going on for many years. Fighting as much as possible, doing everything quiet so that it would not appear in the press. But, well, we had to go to the last consequences and do it this way,” said Gómez, Jr.

He thus referred to the way in which his father was deprived of having communication with his children and relatives.

“From everyone, from his children, from his family and from his friends,” he answered when asked if his father was indeed isolated and deprived of contacting them. “We have been trying to resolve this situation peacefully for years.”

He also said he was sure that his father made an attempt to communicate but was unsuccessful.

“I understand that yes, but well, the lady put things in his mind, took the phone from him and did not allow access. The last few times we passed by the residence, but we did not have a verbal contact, because the lady threatened us, she went inside. But this process has been tried for years, and now it was that it came to light”.

El Bazooka became the second Puerto Rican to win titles in three different divisions, after winning the belts of super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight champion.

He finished his career with a record of 44-3-1 with 42 knockouts, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1995.