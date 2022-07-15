The son of former president Porfirio Lobo is assassinated in Tegucigalpa

Violence in Honduras forces more than 220,000 to seek asylum 4:24

(CNN Spanish) — The Honduran authorities began the investigation of the murder of four young people in a massacre that occurred this Thursday in the capital, Tegucigalpa, the spokesman for the Ministry of Security and the National Police, Miguel Martínez Madrid, told CNN.

Among the victims is one of the sons of former President Porfirio Lobo Sosa, identified as Said Lobo Bonilla, 23 years old.

The preliminary reports handled by the police, according to Martínez Madrid, is that as yet unidentified subjects lowered the young people from two vehicles minutes after they left a nightclub and killed them.

Former president Porfirio Lobo arrived at the scene of the crime, who told local media that he knew nothing about the massacre and that these are things that hurt since violence is eating away at Honduran society.

The National Police, assured Martínez Madrid, is forming a special team to proceed with the investigations and find the whereabouts of those responsible for this bloody act.

Also killed in this massacre was a nephew of the retired general of the Honduran Armed Forces, Romeo Vásquez Velásquez, who was the head of the Armed Forces when the then President Manuel Zelaya Rosales was coup d’état on June 28, 2009.

Vásquez Velásquez told CNN that the investigative authorities will have to give a response to the families of the victims, capturing those responsible for the bloody act and handing them over to justice, and lamented that crime is gaining the upper hand over the security institutions of the condition.