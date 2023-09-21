The son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian responded to the harassment of the press with rude gestures – Publimetro Mexico

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has recently sparked controversy by reacting rudely to constant harassment from the press.

Photos taken during an outing to a restaurant in Los Angeles show a 7-year-old boy making offensive gestures towards paparazzi surrounding his mother.

It seems that Saint West, who is the product of the relationship between Kanye and Kim, has adopted his parents’ (especially the singer’s) approach in the face of the constant presence of photographers.

After attending a basketball game, the boy was with his mother and some friends when they were approached by the paparazzi upon arriving at a hamburger restaurant.

Faced with unwanted attention from photographers, Saint West decided to respond just like his father, Kanye West, by resorting to a rude gesture of the middle finger.

Although Kim Kardashian tried to scold him by covering her mouth, the boy waited for his mother to turn around and repeated the gesture, which angered Kanye’s ex-wife, who raised her voice to correct him.

Reactions on social networks

The incident has sparked debate about the influence of parents on their children’s behavior and the impact of media exposure on the lives of celebrity children: