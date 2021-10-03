The Son, the film will star Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern

Hugh Jackman ( PHOTO ) And Laura Dern are the protagonists of the new work of Florian Zeller, French director and writer who thanks to the film The Father with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman shows up at the starting line of the 93rd edition of the Academy Awards with six applications, including those like Best Film, Best Actor in a Leading Role And Best Supporting Actress. The news was relaunched by Deadline.

The Son, the film

The Son is the title he sees Laura Elizabeth Dern, this is the name at the registry office, e Hugh Jackman play the role of the protagonists of the film adaptation of the homonymous play by the French director. In the past few hours Deadline has announced the start of production of the film that will tell the life of Peter, engaged in the relationship with Emma and the son, thrown into turmoil with the arrival of his ex-wife Kate and her teenage son Nicholas, an angry and distant young boy.

Peter will try to be a better father by carving out intimate moments for the happiness of the family but the weight of Nicholas’ condition will put the stability of the family in danger.