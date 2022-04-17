The song that Ángela Aguilar’s boyfriend composed about their relationship

Just days after the rumor of a romance between the singer began to circulate Angela Aguilar18, and the 33-year-old composer, some indications appeared that make us suspect that Gussy Lau He had already “spoke” about the relationship with the young woman in one of his songs.

The stir started just over a week ago, with a leaked screenshot of the Instagram by composer Gussy Lau. Apparently, one of his “best friends” on the social network was in charge of spreading the image in which he looks very romantic with Angela Aguilarthe singer 15 years younger.

At that time, everyone was unaware of their relationship, so the news was extremely unexpected for everyone. However, the singer Jose Manuel Figueroa He revealed that he was already aware, and not only him, but all the composers: “I hope love triumphs, in the end that is the reality, I loved it, it made me a different couple. I already knew, I had found out, among composers we are very gossipy”.

Among other things, the singer revealed to the program Wake up Americathat even months before their courtship was made known, Gussy Lau had already composed a special song for the talented daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

It is the song “Look at us now”, composed by the 33-year-old and performed by the band 50 caliberwhich was presented recently, on March 10, 2022.

Many consider that the song is dedicated to his relationship with the young lady Aguilar, since it refers to a courtship that people do not predict something lasting. In his lyrics, you can hear: “Where did they go, I don’t see them anywhere. Those who told us, three or four months, when long they will last “.

After the first rumours, it was the Gussy Lau who broke the silence to defend their romance and try to silence the comments that arose against the couple, especially due to the age difference between the two. In addition, she also assured that the Pepe Aguilar was aware of the situation, as well as his family: ”We started dating a couple of weeks ago, Pepe agrees, he also knows aneliz(the mother of Angela) You already know my parents, they all know each other, it was private until this fucking screen shot that a friend took, “he explained, making it clear that although it was something intimate and private, it was never a secret romance.