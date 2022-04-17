The song that Belinda rejected but that Ángela Aguilar turned into a success

Belinda, a 32-year-old Spanish nationalized Mexican singer and actress, is considered one of the best exponents of Latin pop. Her full name is Belinda Peregrín Schüll and for a few months, she was born in Spain and has been a trend on social networks and in the media because of her private life. She met, lately that she, she turned down a song and then Angela Aguilar made it a hit.

For some months there has been talk of Belinda and her romance with Christian Nodal, which came to an end. The now ex-couple had wedding plans, but they decided to put an end to it. Currently, Belinda is living in Spain and according to the singer, she is going through a great moment. She stated that she decided to move to the Old Continent because a large part of her family lives in Madrid and she needs to be close to them. As for her love life, the 32-year-old artist did not want to give more details.

Belinda, 32 years old, is living in Spain. Source Instagram @belindapop

Due to her stay in Spain, the interpreter of ‘In love you have to forgive’, is promoting the premiere of her new series, which she will star in and it is ‘Welcome to Eden’. It will be available on Netflix starting May 6. Gone are the rumors of the economic problems of Belinda who apparently had a debt with the Treasury.

With a career spanning 20 years, Belinda He had the chance to perform a song that later became a hit. Mexican composer Ana Bárbara, 51, wrote a song for Belinda to sing, but the singer with Spanish roots rejected it. However, the song was not lost as it was performed by an up-and-coming musician.

Angela Aguilar in Paris. Source Instagram @angela_aguilar_

Ángela Aguilar was the one who took over the theme ‘It’s actually’ and it was released in 2021 on all digital platforms. Since then, the video has more than 55 million views and is already a success. Due to Belinda’s rejection, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter did not hesitate for a second to give him a voice and make him known.