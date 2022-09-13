The song that Zendaya performed with Zac Efron

Zack Efron He rose to fame with the “High School Musical” saga, a youth film that was characterized as a musical and he, in addition to acting, also performed many of its songs. This made him a multifaceted actor and when he was called to be part of “The Great Showman”, they did not hesitate to ask him to sing one of the songs with his colleague. Zendaya.

Also known as “The Greatest Showman” in English, it is a film that premiered in 2017 and stars Hugh Jackman. It also features the likes of Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Paul Sparks, and is based on the true story of the founder of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The story revolves around the manipulative and charismatic PT Barnum (Jackman), who creates a show of oddities to attract the attention of more viewers. The bearded lady, the tiniest man, the best trapeze artists and the tallest man are some of the examples that he included in his show and shows how people are judged by their appearance and not their insides.

They all perform songs to express their feelings and one of the duets was the characters of Phillip Carlyle (Zack Efron) and Anne Wheeler (Zendaya) who sang “Rewrite the Stars“. It is a love song and in the movie scene you see them both in the middle of the circus practicing for their shows.

“You know that I love you, it’s not a secret that I try to hide. I know you love me so don’t keep saying that our hands are tied,” he begins by interpreting the lyrics Zack Efron. And then Zendaya replies, “Do you think it’s easy? Do you think I don’t want to run to you? But there are mountains and there are gates we can’t walk through.”

The scene ends with both of them standing in front of each other with a light illuminating them from above, but Anne Wheeler walks away, leaving Phillip Carlyle alone. “I wanted it to be a unique love song. Sometimes we used doubles, but 90% of everything was done by Zac and Zendaya,” the director said of the scene.

Zac Efron and Zendaya in their song scene.

While all of the songs in the film received good reviews, “Esto es mio” was the one that broke all records. It was played by Keala Settle, the actress who gave life to Lettie Lutz “The Bearded Woman”, and she was called to sing it at the Oscars that took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in 2018.

“Esto es mio” was nominated for the Academy Awards, but “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco” won. However, the soundtrack won the Golden Globe in addition to being nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Hugh Jackman.

What is the song that you liked the most? The Greatest Showman?