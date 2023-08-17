The songwriter who wrote Katy Perry’s hit song mysteriously disappears from Beverly Hills

A songwriter who co-wrote Katy Perry’s hit song “Walking on Air” has mysteriously disappeared from Beverly Hills, sparking fears over his safety.

According to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page, 48-year-old Camella Leith-Segura from Sweden was last seen in the Beverly Hills area on June 29.

Friends told ABC7 that they last heard from him the next day, June 30, and that his car — a silver 2010 Ford Fusion — was seen that same night “in the middle of the night.”

Six weeks later, there is still no trace of the talented musician or the Ford Fusion he was driving.

Leith-Segura’s 19-year-old cat Morris also went missing.

According to her friends, the 48-year-old model and musician was evicted from her apartment for non-payment of rent shortly before her sudden disappearance.

It is not clear when exactly she was evicted or where she remained thereafter.

Suspects about the woman’s disappearance spread after her sister, who lives in Sweden, tried to contact her for several weeks but without success.

Worried, he contacted some of his sister’s friends in the United States and asked for their help in locating her.

His friend, Liz Montgomery, told ABC7 that she filed a missing person report to try to locate him, as there was growing suspicion that something might have happened to him.

Camella Learth-Segura hasn’t been seen since late June (courtesy his friends)

In an Instagram post, Montgomery also asked for help in locating the missing woman.

“She is a friend of mine. One of my dearest friends. People are asking so, yes! Please share – HELP NEEDED! My best friend of over 25 years is missing. Last seen Jun 29, 2023 by Beverly Seen in the Hills,” he wrote.

“We are extremely concerned for his safety, and despite our best efforts, local authorities have been unable to locate him. If you have any information, even the smallest detail that could help, please get in touch immediately.

He added: “She means the world to us and timing is of the utmost importance. His family in Sweden is pleading with him for help. Please spread the word, share this post and help us bring Camella home safely. Thank you for your support and help on this important matter.”

Another friend, Cecilia Foss, told ABC7 she feared something “bad” had happened to the 48-year-old.

“I would like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yes,” he said.

Neighbors told the outlet they haven’t seen her for several weeks, noting that the normally well-kept plants on her balcony are now dead.

Her friends are worried about Camella Learth-Segura’s safety. (missing people)

Leirth-Segura is originally from Sweden but moved to California, where she works as a model and musician.

In addition to co-writing Katy Perry’s hit song, he has also posted songs on YouTube and Spotify.

Learth-Segura is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches (1.77 m) tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds (57 kg).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.