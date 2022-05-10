The Sony WH-1000XM5 already have an official presentation date

Share

The Sony WH-1000XM5 will be officially launched on May 12 at 6:00 p.m., Spanish time, for a price of $399.

Last year we had the opportunity to analyze Sony’s XM4 family headphonesso much those with a headband like the True Wireless, some helmets that left us a really good impression thanks, above all, to its great sound quality and simply impressive noise cancellation.

Well, now the Minato-based firm is finalizing the launch of its new generation of premium headphonesa Sony WH-1000XM5 of which we have already told you recently, both its design and its characteristics and that, as we can read in the Phone Arena medium, They already have an official presentation date.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 will be presented in society within three days

After well-known leaker Jon Prosser revealed, a few days ago, the probable date of presentation of the new premium headphones from Sonynow the official account of the Japanese firm in the United Kingdom has just published a tweet in which it confirms said leak, since, in it, which we leave you under these lines, it announces an event for next May 12 at 6:00 p.m., Spanish time in which the Sony WH-1000XM5 will almost certainly see the light.

Your world starts here. Join us for some exciting news May 12 at 17:00 BST: https://t.co/HCF6m4tszS pic.twitter.com/k1RK3w77tN — SonyUK (@SonyUK) May 5, 2022

From what we know so far, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will have a renewed design compared to the WH-1000XM4, with a range of 30 hours and will be compatible with both the two most popular virtual assistants, Google Assistant and Alexa, and with 360 Reality Audio surround sound technology.

Regarding the probable price of the Sony WH-1000XM5, Prosser affirms that the new premium headphones of the Japanese brand will hit the market with priced at $39950 euros more than what its predecessors cost.

Only 32 euros: these Sony wireless headphones are a real bargain

But these are the only headphones that Sony will present this month, since it is expected that its new True Wireless headphones, the LinkBuds S are officially launched just a few days after the WH-1000XM5, more specifically next May 18.

