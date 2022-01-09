The Sorbonne cancels the cancel culture

It was clear that in France there was no good atmosphere in the universities, and in schools in general, ever since, after the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty, a sort of distinction competition was triggered during the commemorations. Why is talking about Islam increasingly complicated in the classroom? Why blaming whites, both students and professors, by certain small groups organized on the wave of Black Lives Matter, is so fashionable? They tried to answer these and similar questions at the Sorbonne in Paris.

The reaction of the French temple to the cult of cancel culture in universities was promoted by the Observatoire du décolonialisme and the Collège de philosophie for two days. Philosophers, historians, political scientists and sociologists against politically correct. The target? Fighting the drifts of “decolonialist” thought which infiltrates the world of education and research, and which seeks to impose itself “as a moral dogma against the critical spirit”. They called it “restart”.

The symposium sponsored by the Ministry of Education (which financed it) inevitably unleashed a storm beyond the Alps: the gauche did not like the “reconstruction” process launched in the oldest university in the Hexagon. Nor that the government has endorsed a conference steeped in stylistic features contrary to the new “woke” language, which provides for preventive or postulated censorship.

Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour denounce “wokism” as an “Anglo-Saxon evil” that has crossed the Channel. Education Minister Blanquer, who opened the symposium, was convinced that “cancel culture seeks to undermine humanistic civilization.” At the Sorbonne, face-to-face and online (1,300 members), formulas such as “transgender epidemic”, “black sun of minorities” flocked: a collection of cases that the “woke” ideology is martyring the university.

A sense of marginalization is denounced by “no-woke” students bullied by forms of “intellectual terrorism”. There are associations that activate the public pillory against professors, artists and journalists: the controversy becomes fashionable and it is convenient to follow the forcaioli. This is the reason for the defense of “enlightened pluralism” claimed at the Sorbonne; to defend free thought, subjected to forms of censorship with threats to professors who do not comply and lists of their names posted on the walls of Paris.

A group of students on the Figaro also wrote about “an intellectual enclave that wants to lay down the law on everything”. “Anyone who refuses to submit to decolonial, pro-LGBT and anti-sexist dogmas is insulted.” Classics to be whitened, films and cartoons to be revisited (Disney is not the only one to have “revised” the classics to escape the iconoclasts). Then the works of art, the statues of historical leaders: whose de-contextualized enterprises appear laughable and therefore to be demolished or scarred.

The theme is also disputed by Macron. And it is no coincidence that Zemmour yesterday in the Vendée defended the statue of St. Michael, “a symbol of Christian traditions subject to the idiotic punishment of obsolete laymen”. Local authorities have ordered her to be removed after a tug-of-war brought and to the tar by an association. Enough, bite your tongue to indulge them, is the message in France three months after the vote. Where, however, the 007 of the politically correct are numerous even in publishing houses and teachers who do not fit, branded as “unfit”. In the US, in the first instance in the sights of the “woke” were the VIPs guilty of having uttered sentences deemed offensive. Marginalized. Then it was the turn of the intellectuals, the professors and finally the companies.