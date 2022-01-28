the Sostegni ter decree arrives after the maximum time limit

VAT extension and personal income tax withholdings from January 2022: the Sostegni ter decree provides the suspension of payments for activities forced to lockout until the end of the month, which must be carried out by 16 September.

This is foreseen by article 1 of the law decree n. 4 of January 27, 2022which introduces new ones support measures to the activities affected by the restrictions introduced to reduce infections from Covid-19.

For the activities suspended until January 31, 2022the stop to payments is accompanied by the allocation of additional 20 million euros for the recognition of non-repayable contributionswhich will flow into the “Fund to support closed activities”.

As for the extension of payments relating to withholding taxes and withholdings from additional owed by withholding agents, as well as for theVATthe measures envisaged by the Sostegni ter decree, however, reach a deadline now past.

VAT extension and personal income tax withholdings January 2022: the Sostegni ter decree arrives after the deadline

They are the holders of VAT numbers who carry out activities of dance halls, discos and similar clubs the beneficiaries of the extension of VAT payments and personal income tax withholdings provided for by the Sostegni ter decree no. 4/2022.

In particular, paragraph 2 of article 1 provides for the suspension:

of the terms relating to the payments of the withholding taxes , referred to in articles 23 and 24 of the decree of the President of the Republic of 29 September 1973, n. 600 and the deductions relating to regional and municipal surcharge that the aforementioned subjects operate as withholding agents, in the month of January 2022 ;

of the terms of payments relating to value added tax expiring in January 2022.

In order to benefit from the Suspension, the subjects whose activity was suspended until January 31, 2022 in accordance with the provisions of article 6, paragraph 2 of law decree no. 221/2021 must have tax domicile, registered office or operational headquarters in the territory of the State.

There expiration to carry out the suspended payments is therefore extended to 16 September 2022term within which it will be necessary to pay the VAT and withholdings in a single solution, and without the application of penalties and interest.

L’effectiveness of the measure envisaged by the Sostegni ter decree, which is flanked by new non-repayable contributions, is however weakened.

The reason is clearly linked to the lack of coordination between the ordinary payment deadline and the date of approval of the regulation.

Late extension for VAT and IRPEF payments, the suspension of withholdings arrives after the deadline of January 16, 2022

As known to VAT operators, the ordinary term for periodic obligations in the matter of value added tax and for withholding tax, it is set at the 16th day of the month following the reference month.

The Sostegni ter decree it therefore intervenes on a deadline that has already passed, and it is clear that not all potential beneficiaries of the extension will actually be able to benefit from it.

The text of the economic decree, adopted in light of the new anti-Covid restrictions, was approved by the Council of Ministers on 21 January. The definitive version arrived in the Official Gazette after about a week, on January 27th.

There extension to 16 September 2022 from VAT, withholdings and additional applied by withholding agents therefore leaves out the business owners of dance halls and discos who, in compliance with the ordinary calendar, have paid the sums due at the deadline.

And it is therefore evident that the effect of the suspension of payments will be partial, and in fact assumes the contours of one “Amnesty” from the payment of penalties and interest for those who have not managed to pay the sums due on time.

As expressly indicated by paragraph 3, article 1 of the Sostegni ter decree, it will not be possible to request a refund of the sums already paid.