the Sostegni ter Law Decree published

Published in the Official Journal no. 21 yesterday 27 January 2022 on Decree-law 27 January 2022, n. 4

bearing “Urgent measures to support businesses and economic operators, work, health and local services, connected to the COVID-19 emergency, as well as to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity sector“(So-called” Sostegni ter “).

The articles of the decree

The decree consists of the following 33 articles divided into 5 titles and with an annex.

Title I. – Support for businesses and the economy in relation to the covid-19 emergency Art. 1 – Support measures for closed activities Art. 2 – Fund for the relaunch of retail trade economic activities Art. 3 – Further support measures for economic activities particularly affected by the epidemiological emergency Art. 4 – Single National Tourism Fund Art. 5 – Tax credit in favor of tourism companies for rents for properties Art. 6 – Vouchers for spa services Art. 7 – Provisions on wage integration treatments Art. 8 – Urgent support measures for the culture sector Art. 9 – Urgent provisions relating to sport Art. 10 – Transition plan 4.0

– Support for businesses and the economy in relation to the covid-19 emergency Title II – Regions and territorial bodies Art. 11 – State contribution to health costs related to the COVID-19 emergency incurred by the regions and autonomous provinces Art. 12 – Increase in contribution for non-collection of tourist tax Art. 13 – Use in the year 2022 of the resources assigned to local authorities in the years 2020 and 2021

– Regions and territorial bodies Title III – Urgent measures to contain electricity costs Art. 14 – Reduction of system charges for the first quarter of 2022 for users with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 kW Art. 15 – Extraordinary contribution, in the form of a tax credit, in favor of energy-intensive companies Art. 16 – Interventions on electricity produced by renewable source plants Art. 17 – Changes to the regulations of the Technical Commission PNRR-PNIEC Art. 18 – Reduction of environmentally harmful subsidies

– Urgent measures to contain electricity costs Title IV – Other urgent measures Art. 19 – Urgent measures for school, university and family Art. 20 – Provisions regarding anti Sars-CoV2 vaccines and measures to ensure the continuity of services connected to molecular diagnostics Art. 21 – Measures regarding electronic health records and digital health governance0 Art. 22 – Extension of the wage integration treatment in favor of companies of significant national strategic interest and the suspension of mortgages in the municipalities of the Central Italy crater Art. 23 – Amendments to the legislative decree 14 September 2015, n. 148 on social safety nets in constant employment relationships Art. 24 – Urgent provisions on local public transport and road passenger transport Art. 25 – Urgent measures for the railway sector Art. 26 – Urgent measures to support the pig sector Art. 27 – Urgent provisions for adaptation to European legislation Art. 28 – Measures to combat fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits Art. 29 – Urgent provisions on public contracts Art. 30 – Further urgent provisions for the management of SARS-CoV-2 infections at school Art. 31 – Extraordinary Commissioner for the celebrations of the Jubilee of the Catholic Church for 2025 in the city of Rome

– Other urgent measures Title V – Final and financial provisions Art. 32 – Financial provisions Art. 33 – Entry into force

– Final and financial provisions

Fight against fraud in the assignment of credits

Article 28 rubricated “Measures to combat fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits “of the decree law intervenes with paragraph 1 with some amendments to articles 121 and 122 of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34 converted by law 17 July 2020, n. 7. In detail, further credit assignments beyond the first one will no longer be possible and in this spirit the following are modified:

in article 121, paragraph 1: the letter to) in which the words “with the right to subsequently assign the credit” are replaced by the following: “transferable by the same” and after the words “the other financial intermediaries” the following are inserted: “, without the right to assign them later”; letter b) in which the words “, with the option of subsequent transfer” are deleted and after the words “the other financial intermediaries” the following are inserted: “, without the option of subsequent transfer”;

in article 122, paragraph 1 in which the following are inserted after the words «other financial intermediaries»: «, without the right to subsequently transfer».

With paragraph 2 of the same article 27 of the decree-law, a transitional period is inserted for the credits that on 7 February 2022 were previously subject to one of the options referred to in paragraph 1 of article 121 of the decree-law n. 34 of 2020, or the option referred to in paragraph 1 of article 122 of the same decree-law no. 34 of 2020 and it is specified that they can only be the subject of a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein.

Finally, with paragraph 3 of the aforementioned article 27 the following become null and void:

the sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions of article 121, paragraph 1, of the decree-law n. 34 of 2020, as amended by paragraph 1, letter to) , of article 28 of the decree-law n. 4/2022;

the sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions of article 122, paragraph 1, of the decree-law n. 34 of 2020, as amended by paragraph 1, letter b), of the decree-law n. 4/2022;

the sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions referred to in paragraph 2, again, of the decree-law n. 4/2022.

Price review

Until 31 December 202 in the procedures for awarding public contracts, whose notices or notices indicating the procedure for choosing the contractor are published after 28 January 2022, as well as, in the case of contracts without publication of tenders or notices, if the sending of invitations to submit offers is made after January 28, 2022, the following provisions apply:

the inclusion, in the initial tender documents, of the price revision clauses envisaged by article 106, paragraph 1, letter is mandatory to) , first period, of the Contract Code referred to in Legislative Decree no. 50/2016, without prejudice to the provisions of the second and third periods of the same paragraph 1;

for contracts relating to works, notwithstanding Article 106, paragraph 1, letter to) , fourth period, of the Code of Contracts (Legislative Decree no. one hundred with respect to the price, recorded in the year of submission of the offer, also taking into account the provisions of the decree of the Ministry of sustainable infrastructures and mobility referred to in paragraph 2, second sentence of article 29 of decree-law no. 4/2022. In this case, an increase or decrease is made for the percentage exceeding five percent and in any case to an extent equal to 80 percent of said excess.

The compensation is not subject to the auction discount and is net of any previously agreed compensation and for the compensation itself the sums set aside for unforeseen events can be used, without new or greater charges for public finance, in the economic framework of each intervention. , not less than 1 percent of the total amount of the work, without prejudice to the sums relating to the contractual commitments already undertaken, as well as any additional sums available to the contracting authority for the same intervention within the limits of the relative annual authorization of expense.

Sectors in difficulty

The decree intervenes in support of sectors that have been closed as a result of the pandemic or have been severely damaged by it. Among them the following sectors:

theme parks, aquariums, geological parks and zoos.

organization of parties and ceremonies, weddings, hotels, restaurants, catering, bar-cafes and swimming pool management

trade of textile products, of the fashion, of the calzaturiero and of the pelletteria, articles of vestimenta, calzature and articles in skin.

tourism, tourist accommodation, agencies and tour operators, amusement and theme parks, spas

discos, game rooms and billiards, Bingo halls, museums and management of bus stations, funiculars and chairlifts

entertainment, cinema and audiovisual

sport

Interventions on electricity produced by renewable energy plants

The decree also intervenes to deal with expensive bills. The executive had already intervened in the first quarter of 2022 by allocating 3.8 billion in order to mitigate the rise in the cost of energy, especially for families. With today’s provision, the government intervenes again with a further 1.7 billion, a total of 5.5 billion in the period January / March 2022. This intervention today is more aimed at supporting the business world.

System charges zeroing

The provision provides that the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment – ARERA, in order to further reduce the effects of price increases in the electricity sector, will cancel, for the first quarter of 2022, the rates relating to general system applied to users with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 Kw, also connected in medium and high / very high voltage or for public lighting or charging electric vehicles in places accessible to the public.

Tax contribution for energy eaters

The standard is aimed at guaranteeing energy-intensive companies a partial compensation of the extra costs due to the exceptional increase in energy costs. Those that have undergone an increase in the cost per kWh of more than 30 percent in the same period of the year 2019, deriving from the particular contingency due to the increase in the costs of the energy in question, an extraordinary contribution is recognized, in the form of a credit. tax, in partial compensation of the higher costs incurred. The benefit is quantified at 20 per cent of the expenses incurred for the energy component purchased and actually used in the first quarter of 2022.

Renewable extra-profits

The rule binds operators who are producing energy without bearing the effects of the exceptional increase in the price of energy to pay a difference calculated taking into account fair prices before the crisis. Given the emergency logic to which it is inspired, the intervention has a limited duration. Starting from February 1, 2022 and until December 31, 2022, on the electricity produced by photovoltaic systems with a power exceeding 20 kW which benefit from fixed tariffs deriving from the Energy Account mechanism, not dependent on market prices, as well as on the electricity produced by plants powered by hydroelectric, geothermal and wind sources that do not access tariff incentives for difference, a two-way compensation mechanism is applied on the price of energy entrusted to GSE, the Energy Services Manager.