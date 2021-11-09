The soul behind the voice. To Alcamo Eleonora De Angelis, Jennifer Aniston’s voice actress (Interview)

Special guest in Alcamo in the “Claudia’s living room” at a historical location of Corso VI Aprile: Eleonora De Angelis

After the FriendsRiunion on TV, the official voice actress of Jennifer Aniston, Eleonora De Angelis, arrives in Sicily, and in particular in Alcamo. During the special evening “Claudia’s living room”, in a historic building on Corso VI Aprile, Eleonora was interviewed to understand the strength and energy of our voice: when a voice becomes “recognizable” and a symbol of personality, strength and at the same time of sweetness.

“Our voice sets the stage for our communication”. “The human voice has in fact the power to excite, fascinate, persuade and capture the attention of the listener”.

At the end of the evening a moment of music with the musician Francesco Mistretta who played some of the most famous pieces with his sax.