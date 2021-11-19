the soulslike inspired by Bloodborne will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in 2022 – Nerd4.life

Thymesia, the action RPG of Team17 and OverBorder that is inspired by the soulslike genre, will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as well as on PC. The novelty comes along with a new launch window, set for 2022.

Previously expected on Steam for December 7, 2021, the postponement of Thymesia was decided to give all the time necessary for the developers to make the best possible game. Specifically, there is talk of “a little more time to make the final touches”, so although a precise month of release has not been indicated, we are probably talking about a delay of a few months.

On the occasion of the announcement of the new launch window and the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, a trailer, which you can admire in the player above, which shows some combat sequences.

In Thymesia, we take on the role of the mysterious Corvus, half human, half raven, as he tries to piece together his lost memories, to save himself and the kingdom he once called home. The game features punitive combat, in full style soulslike, and focus on Corvus’ ability to steal enemy pestilential weapons and use them against them, dynamic dodging and a combat system that generally seems to reward an aggressive approach.

Thymesia, a screenshot from the game

Below is the official description of Thymesia on Steam:

A calamity strikes in a kingdom that based its prosperity on the alchemical arts. After discovering the cost, an attempt to stop such practices backfires. Within days, the kingdom falls prey to chaos and the streets fill with monsters.



The key to understanding the phenomenon lies in the hands of Corvus, whose memory has been lost. The truth lies in his memories, but every attempt to make them resurface culminates in new secrets to be discovered.

Dominate the pestilence

Master the plague of the terrible bosses you face and use their power as a weapon. Give them a taste of their own medicine – it’s the only way to survive in this now devastated kingdom.



Use the power of the crow

Transform into your raven during battles. Throw your feathers like daggers and take out enemies with the agility of a raptor.



Fight for life

Upgrade and modify your basic weapons and movements. Shape your play style and prepare to face the challenges that await you.



Shattered memories

Recover your memories during the adventure. The choices you make and the items you collect will allow you to access different endings. Put the pieces of your life back together and discover your truth.