The soundtrack of Don’t Look Up, from Ariana Grande to Bon Iver

ROME – A stellar cast, a social satire and, also, a great soundtrack. This and much more is Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay (in theaters and then on Netflix from December 24), accompanied by the soundtrack that includes the beautiful Second Nature by Bon Iver, in addition to the single previously extracted, Just Look Up, written by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi – also present in the film where they play the roles of powerful pop music duo Riley Bina and DJ Chello – alongside two-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell and Oscar-nominated composer Taura Stinson. Nicholas Britell also produced and composed the entire soundtrack for the film and contributed to the writing of the track Second Nature. In the stellar cast of Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hil, Tyler Perry and also Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley are present.

Don’t Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)

Just Look Up – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi Discovery – Nicholas Britell Ephemeris – Nicholas Britell On Hold – Nicholas Britell The Call – Nicholas Britell C-5 Galaxy – Nicholas Britell Don’t Look Up – Main Title Theme – Nicholas Britell BASH Corporate Ident – “Liif” – Nicholas Britell Hyperobject Approaches – Nicholas Britell My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me – Nicholas Britell The Arrest – Nicholas Britell It’s A Strange Glorious World – Nicholas Britell The Launch – Nicholas Britell The BASH Presentation – Nicholas Britell Kate Goes Home – Nicholas Britell FEMA-BASH Commercial – Nicholas Britell Arrival At The Hangar – Nicholas Britell There Is A Comet – Nicholas Britell The Comet Appears – Nicholas Britell The Prayer For Stuff – Nicholas Britell The BASH Launch – Nicholas Britell Twenty-Four Drones Is Enough – Nicholas Britell It All Comes Down To This – Nicholas Britell Thanksgiving (Overture To Logic And Knowledge) – Nicholas Britell The End? – Nicholas Britell Memento Mori – Nicholas Britell Don’t Look Up – End Credits Suite – Nicholas Britell Logic Waltz In B Major (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell Don’t Look Up – Main Title Suite (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell Ode To Science (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell Second Nature – Bon Iver

Don’t Look Up: the review