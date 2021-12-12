News

The soundtrack of Don’t Look Up, from Ariana Grande to Bon Iver

ROME – A stellar cast, a social satire and, also, a great soundtrack. This and much more is Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay (in theaters and then on Netflix from December 24), accompanied by the soundtrack that includes the beautiful Second Nature by Bon Iver, in addition to the single previously extracted, Just Look Up, written by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi – also present in the film where they play the roles of powerful pop music duo Riley Bina and DJ Chello – alongside two-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell and Oscar-nominated composer Taura Stinson. Nicholas Britell also produced and composed the entire soundtrack for the film and contributed to the writing of the track Second Nature. In the stellar cast of Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hil, Tyler Perry and also Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley are present.

Don’t Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)

  1. Just Look Up – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

  2. Discovery – Nicholas Britell

  3. Ephemeris – Nicholas Britell

  4. On Hold – Nicholas Britell

  5. The Call – Nicholas Britell

  6. C-5 Galaxy – Nicholas Britell

  7. Don’t Look Up – Main Title Theme – Nicholas Britell

  8. BASH Corporate Ident – “Liif” – Nicholas Britell

  9. Hyperobject Approaches – Nicholas Britell

  10. My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me – Nicholas Britell

  11. The Arrest – Nicholas Britell

  12. It’s A Strange Glorious World – Nicholas Britell

  13. The Launch – Nicholas Britell

  14. The BASH Presentation – Nicholas Britell

  15. Kate Goes Home – Nicholas Britell

  16. FEMA-BASH Commercial – Nicholas Britell

  17. Arrival At The Hangar – Nicholas Britell

  18. There Is A Comet – Nicholas Britell

  19. The Comet Appears – Nicholas Britell

  20. The Prayer For Stuff – Nicholas Britell

  21. The BASH Launch – Nicholas Britell

  22. Twenty-Four Drones Is Enough – Nicholas Britell

  23. It All Comes Down To This – Nicholas Britell

  24. Thanksgiving (Overture To Logic And Knowledge) – Nicholas Britell

  25. The End? – Nicholas Britell

  26. Memento Mori – Nicholas Britell

  27. Don’t Look Up – End Credits Suite – Nicholas Britell

  28. Logic Waltz In B Major (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

  29. Don’t Look Up – Main Title Suite (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

  30. Ode To Science (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

  31. Second Nature – Bon Iver

