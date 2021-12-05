The soundtrack of the film ‘Don’t Look Up’ will be released on Friday 10 December which contains ‘Just Look Up’ by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi – Il Mohicano

It will be out on Friday December 10 the official soundtrack of the new Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, already available in preorder. The soundtrack includes the single ‘Just Look Up’ from Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi. The two artists are also featured in the film in the roles of Riley Bina and DJ Chello, a powerful pop music duo. ‘Just Look Up’ was co-written and composed by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Nicholas Britell, two-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote the entire score, and the nominated songwriter. at the Oscar Taura Stinson.

The film’s soundtrack will also feature the unreleased track ‘Second Nature’ by Bon Iver, two-time Grammy-winning songwriter, composed by the songwriter himself along with Justin Vernon and Nicholas Britell.

‘Just Look Up’ by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi and the entire ‘Don’t Look Up’ soundtrack were recently honored by the Hollywood Music In Media Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score, respectively.

“It was a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Taura Stinson on our song ‘Just Look Up’, a love song that turns into a rallying cry, as it was an honor to work with Justin Vernon on the song. Bon Iver’s original ‘Second Nature’ states Britell. “My soundtrack ranges from the absurd jazz of big bands to touching and deep orchestral music. Many of the projects I’ve worked on with Adam McKay have, each in their own way, the exploration of sound as their central theme: they are all a unique blend of gravity and absurdity. In particular, Don’t Look Up captures a growing sense of amazement at how crazy reality really is ”.

Written and directed by the Academy Award winner Adam McKay , ‘Don’t Look Up’ tells the story of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio), two low-level astronomers who make a surprising discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that the comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other, even bigger problem is that no one really seems to care. Indeed, warning humanity of a killer of planets the size of Everest is an awkward fact to communicate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent president Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his flattering son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), on the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a light morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months before the comet makes an impact, managing the news cycle and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed audience before it’s too late proves incredibly comical – what it will take to get the world to look in. tall?

In the stellar cast of ‘Don’t Look Up’, out in select cinemas on December 10th and on Netflix on the 24th, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley are also present.

‘Don’t Look Up’ (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)