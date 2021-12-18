The soundtracks can be heard at the Nuovo On stage the voices of Tom Hanks and Iron Man

THE INTERVIEW

Angelo Maggi, one of the most popular Italian voice actors, will be tonight at the Teatro Nuovo in Ferrara (piazza Trento and Trieste) for "80 desire for cinema", the fifth edition of "MusicFilm – soundtrack festival". Tonight at 9 pm the man who gave the voice to Tom Hanks, Iron Man and Commissioner Winchester in "The Simpsons", will be among the protagonists of an evening dedicated to the great soundtracks and films of the Eighties. While waiting for the evening, the students of the Carducci high school and the Boiardo first grade secondary school * in Ferrara interviewed him.

Maggi, there is a difference between voicing a human and a cartoon character?

«With an actor in flesh and blood you have in front of a living face that moves, you follow acting, expressions and nuances. With my work I do nothing but translate the different emotions into our language, they are a sort of “vector”. In cartoons it is different, a drawing leaves more freedom of expression and creativity to the voice actor ».

How does he interpret such different voices?

«A voice actor has to be like a chameleon, he doesn’t have to recognize himself and he has to” shrivel up “in the character he is dubbing. You have to be depersonalized, become unique and have a great musical ear. We need rigor and recklessness. To get here I did a lot of work and a lot of apprenticeship ».

How do you become a voice actor?

«I have an actor training as every person who approaches dubbing should have. In my career I have had many moments of descent and ascent. Then with the film “Taste of the sea”, I entered the dubbing room for the first time and there I discovered that there was a wonderful profession. Before starting to dub, as in any work, there was a great preparation and I fell in love with this expressive method ».

What is the funniest scene he dubbed?

“After 42 years of career there have been many, like many of those of Commissioner Winchester for example or of Dr. Cox. Some also of “Toy Story 4” or the scene of the interview with Julia Roberts in “Notthing Hill” (his voice of Hugh Grant, ed) or some of the film “Almost Friends …”, there were really many ».

In which character does he reflect himself the most?

“Obviously in Iron Man, the billionaire genius I dubbed (laughs, ed). Seriously I don’t see myself in anyone honestly, I would have liked to look like so many heroes I’ve dubbed but I get closer to common characters. I’m not a hero, I’m a very normal person ».

Do you watch a scene many times before dubbing it?

“Depends. In some scenes, for example those of The Simpsons, in which I voiced Commissioner Winchester, I watched them a few times because I knew the characters well because I had voiced them previously. On other occasions, however, I have seen the same scene several times ».

The hardest movie to dub?

“There are many, especially the first Iron Man films because the voice of that character is very different from mine. Even Dr. Cox in Scrubs was not easy, he spoke very fast ».

Can a good dubbing fix a bad movie?

«In my opinion, yes. Italian dubbing, as President Mattarella also recently stated, is an excellence. This is said by many. Good dubbing sometimes completely remakes a low quality movie. The opposite can also happen, bad dubbing can ruin it. Many argue, and I agree too, that it is better to see a film in the original language. Dubbing is undoubtedly very useful, but the translation is a betrayal of the work that can be good or bad, in most cases it is good. The important thing is to respect the original with humility ».

(* students of II B of the Boiardo school of Ferrara)

