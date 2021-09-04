The South African regulator issues a warning on Binance, the exchange retorts

In response to a warning from South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it complies with local regulators and does not offer financial advice or brokerage services to residents.

On Friday, the exchange suggested that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warning is lacking in authority, as it would not have the power to regulate “investments related to cryptocurrencies“in South Africa. The exchange also rejected allegations that South Africans used the Telegram group Binance South Africa to access services, stating that the online community promotes blockchain education but does not provide financial advice or services.

Although the FSCA is a South African government agency, Binance claims that the Financial Intelligence Center is the “main regulator“of the country, with which it has worked to achieve full compliance with local laws. According to the statements, the exchange has contacted the FSCA to clarify the September 3 warning and to address any concerns from regulators.

The exchange explained:

“Binance.com is registered with the FIC as a voluntary self-disclosure institution. Binance complies with the obligations of the FIC Act relating to determining and verifying the identity of clients, keeping records and reporting unusual or suspicious transactions.”

In the warning, the FSCA urged the South African population to pay particular attention to any investment involving Binance Group, described as a “international company“domiciled in the Seychelles. However, according to Binance’s response, the company has no entities associated with that name in the archipelago nation.

South Africa’s cryptocurrency policy was certainly not very accommodating until recently, when local regulators announced they would reassess their stance on digital assets. In July, the country’s Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group said it will lay the groundwork for regulation. “gradual and structured“, a maneuver probably encouraged by the FSCA, which has often cited financial risks and scams related to cryptocurrencies.

Related: Consob issues a warning against Binance

The FSCA’s warning comes after various statements by financial regulators in different countries that Binance or its affiliates are not authorized to provide certain financial services to its residents. Authorities in Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Cayman Islands, Thailand, Canada, Japan and Singapore have issued warnings against using Binance.